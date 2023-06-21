"It's even worse you have her and Kim Kardashian": Twitter divided over Lisa Rinna's casting in American Horror Stories season 3

According to Deadline, American actress, model, and TV personality Lisa Rinna is set to star in the third season of American Horror Stories. This show is a spin-off of the hit FX show American Horror Story and first premiered on July 15, 2021. Both shows follow the anthology format and have been praised for their suspense and old-school horror plots.

The upcoming season of American Horror Stories, titled Tapeworm, has already amped up fans' expectations. However, the casting of Lisa Rinna in the upcoming season of American Horror Stories has been a subject of much debate among netizens. People who follow American pop culture are aware of her infamy, although several fans who love her have come forward in support of her.

Yet, the majority of AHS fans are disappointed with the casting choice. In fact, when the news was announced, one fan blatantly compared her to Kim Kardashian, claiming that the casting choice has only worsened the franchise. Kanye West's ex-wife was recently cast in American Horror Story season 12 and faced similar criticisms from fans and netizens alike.

A fan's reaction to Lisa Rinna joining American Horror Stories cast

Lisa Rinna's casting in American Horror Stories season 3 gets polarizing responses on Twitter

Lisa Rinna is best known for her portrayal of Billie Reed on NBC's Days of Our Lives and Taylor McBride on Fox's Melrose Place. She has even won awards for her roles in Days of Our Lives.

The actress has appeared in projects like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Celebrity Apprentice, Dancing with the Stars, Entourage, The Middle, Veronica Mars, Community, and 8 Simple Rules. In June 2007, she made her Broadway debut in Chicago. Rinna recently quit The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills after eight years. Following her departure, the actress shared,

"This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun 8-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"

However, Lisa Rinna's casting in the FX on Hulu show received polarizing responses. This is what fans had to say under a post shared by Discussing Film:

Fan reactions

Fan reactions

Fan reactions

From the above comments, it is evident that most fans were unhappy with the casting choice. Some called the actress gross and even said that the show was steadily moving towards its own demise.

Netizens believe that the actress always tries to put her name in anything and everything in order to earn a payday. This behavior of hers has turned her into a running internet joke as she is often dubbed as "QVC queen."

One fan even expressed their shock regarding the franchise going from featuring the likes of Jessica Lange to that of Lisa Rinna. Several fans even asked if the announcement was serious or just a joke, sharing memes to express their displeasure. However, there was still a section of fans who were glad by this news.

American Horror Stories was created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. Every episode has a runtime of 38 to 49 minutes and continues to enjoy immense popularity among fans.

