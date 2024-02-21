American Idol: Is there an age limit for contestants? Details explored

Few shows have generated such a legacy around them as American Idol. The latest season of American Idol premiered on Sunday, February 18, 2024, at 8 PM ET on ABC and has been met with widespread praise and acclaim.

It goes without saying that for a show as coveted as American Idol, the rules and regulations established by the producers are paramount when it comes to the smooth execution of the successive seasons. The age-related regulations are of the utmost importance among the various guidelines that dictate the candidates' participation in the ABC show.

At the time of publishing the article, all contestants applying to American Idol must be aged 15 and above and no older than 29 years old at the time of their auditions.

The age limit for the contestants of American Idol

Over the years, several reputed individuals from the music industry have served as judges on the show. These include producer Randy Jackson, vocalist of Aerosmith Steven Tyler, and R&B icon Lionel Richie.

The current panel of judges includes pop singer Katy Perry, country music artist Luke Bryan, and R&B icon Lionel Richie. Several well-known talents have kickstarted their careers from the show, including Kelly Clarkson (the first season winner), Carrie Underwood (seven-time Grammy winner), and Jennifer Hudson.

Several thousand candidates show up each year for the American Idol auditions, aspiring to emulate the success of Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, and Jennifer Hudson, who have all achieved remarkable careers.

But not everyone is suited to receive the hallowed ticket to Hollywood and participate in American Idol auditions. A person must fulfill some requirements. For instance, as the name of the ABC show dictates, participants have to be citizens of the United States.

Participants are also prohibited from having romantic ties with judges and seeking public office.

To audition for American Idol, candidates must be between 15 and 28. The age limit has been in effect as of season 10. Before the highest age restriction was lifted to the ripe old age of 28 during the show's fourth season, the show's audition age range was 16 to 24.

Before the tenth season of the ABC show, the age limit was lowered to 15, with Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber's teen pop singers' success at the time being considered a contributing cause.

The oldest winner, Taylor Hicks, was 29 years old when he won in season five back in 2006, and he was 28 when he went on the audition circuit. The average age of winners is 22, although the age restriction for contestants occasionally results in younger or older winners.

Along with Hicks, Nick Fradiani won season 14 in 2015 at the age of 29, and season seven's David Cook and season fifteen's Trent Harmon became the second-oldest winners at 25. However, for 21 seasons, most Idol hopefuls have been younger, with very few reaching the 30-year mark.

Before auditioning for the show, participants must follow several additional stringent guidelines and age limitations. If a contestant has already reached the Top 10 in the live shows during a previous season, they are subsequently barred from appearing in the auditions for successive seasons.

In addition, candidates under eighteen must be authorized to work in the United States and bring a parent or legal guardian to the audition.

New episodes of American Idol season 22 air every Sunday at 8 PM ET on ABC.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE