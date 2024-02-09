American Idol season 22: Jelly Roll and former contestant Tori Kelly return as mentors

American Idol, the iconic singing competition captivating viewers since its 2002 premiere, is set to return for its 22nd season on February 18, 2024, on ABC. The upcoming season ushers in a memorable moment, with the comeback of music notables Jelly Roll and Tori Kelly as guest mentors.

Roll, celebrated for his genre-spanning style merging country and rock, steps into the mentor role for the first time. He brings a fresh outlook shaped by his recent Grammy nominations for Best New Artist and Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

Kelly, an Idol alum turned successful musician with a gold record and two Grammys, is back on the show where her career initially took off.

As the season progresses, contestants will get the unique chance to perform seaside, guided by these accomplished artists' expertise.

The participation of artists Jelly Roll and Tori Kelly brings unique perspectives to season 22 of American Idol. The duo's musical backgrounds span genres, and Kelly's experience as a former contestant who has risen to become a successful performer offers insight into the journey from aspiring talent to established artist.

As mentors, they have the opportunity to provide guidance to the new contestants not only on vocals and performance, but also on important topics like perseverance, staying true to oneself, and crafting an artistic identity.

Jelly Roll's mentorship debut

Jelly Roll's American Idol journey demonstrates his versatile musical talents and personal perseverance. Having previously impressed on the American Idol stage with memorable performances like Save Me with Lainey Wilson and Need a Favor with Oliver Steele, his return as a mentor is eagerly anticipated.

Roll's music seamlessly fuses aspects of country, rock, and rap, and his candid storytelling has resonated with a wide audience, earning him a cherished spot in many hearts.

Jelly Roll’s recent Grammy nominations highlight his musical achievements and relevance in today's music landscape. As a mentor, he is expected to provide contestants with a unique perspective on navigating the industry, emphasizing authenticity, and emotional connection in their performances.

Tori Kelly's homecoming

Tori Kelly's American Idol path has come full circle. Having first vied on season 9, her rise from hopeful competitor to celebrated musician is inspiring. After her Idol run, Kelly's drive led her to independently release the 2012 EP Handmade Songs by Tori Kelly, establishing the foundation for her thriving music career. Her 2015 debut album Unbreakable Smile hit gold status, and her artistry has earned two Grammy Awards.

Kelly's return to show as a mentor completes a circle, granting her the chance to guide emerging singers through the competition's peaks and valleys. With her February 9, 2024, single High Water exhibiting her ongoing evolution as an artist, Kelly's perspectives on the creative process and industry dynamics will prove invaluable for the contestants.

Final thoughts

American Idol continues to be a stage for budding talent, providing them a chance to glow in the national spotlight. With the addition of Jelly Roll and Tori Kelly as mentors, contestants have a special opportunity to learn from musicians who have successfully traversed the music industry's complexities.

Show remains a pivotal platform for developing artists, and season 22 is shaping up to exemplify music's power to motivate, unite, and change. Lock your calendars for American idol season 22 set to premiere on February 18, 2024, on ABC.

