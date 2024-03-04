American Idol season 22: Who is Scarlett Lee? X Factor runner-up’s life explored

Now that American Idol season 22 has premiered, viewers have seen new talent and familiar faces during the auditions. Out of the numerous people who auditioned, Scarlett Lee managed to make a lasting impression during her performance.

Fans might know Scarlett from her time on X Factor, where she appeared twice. Her audition was posted to the American Idol official YouTube channel on March 4, 2024. The five-minute clip description states:

"London's Scarlett Lee tries to win over America while getting to tell Katy Perry she idolizes her for her strength as a person. Scarlett steps onto the Idol oval, sings her favorite song "Clown" by Emeli Sandé and gets her golden ticket!"

American Idol Season 22 contestant Scarlett Lee was a runner-up on X Factor Season 15

The American Idol season 22 participant is a 26-year-old artist from Surrey, England. Initially, she started off her singing career on X Factor England back in 2014, where unfortunately she couldn't surpass the Six Chair Challenge stage and was sent home.

Scarlett didn't lose hope and decided to audition in 2018 once again for X Factor season 15, during which she was mentored by Simon Cowell. Viewers were impressed by how far she had come and the way her singing abilities had improved throughout her time on the show. Even though Scarlett wasn't a winner, she was able to make a significant impact on the audience, finishing in second place.

In an interview with The Sun on January 12, 2024, Scarlett Lee revealed the reason behind her determination and hope:

“I can truly say I’m proud of myself because no matter the knock backs.. no matter the no’s .. no matter the situations I never gave up, I always fought for my dream because that’s the thing in life I wanted the most."

She continued to explain how one should never give up on their dreams:

“Remember dreams are there to make reality so go get it! No matter what it takes have faith in God have faith in yourself and you’ll do it. I love you guys so much, thank you for all the support… this one’s for you.”

Last year, Scarlett decided to test her luck once again by auditioning for the American Idol season 22. On her Instagram account where she has more than 100k followers, Scarlett posted a picture of herself with the Golden Ticket, captioning it:

"I feel like the luckiest girl in the universe right now. I want to take this time to say a massive THANK YOU for all your amazing comments, I have cried ALOT! A standing ovation from 3 of the most iconic people EVER."

Scarlett is also working on her original music, and has released two new albums, One for You and Hands of My Time.

To see her journey on American Idol season 22, watch the upcoming episodes on the ABC website or app. All episodes will be available to watch every Sunday at 8 pm ET on ABC and the next day on Hulu.