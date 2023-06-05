Daniel Halseth, a single father-of-three, was found brutally murdered and mutilated at his Las Vegas home after firefighters out a fire in his garage. An autopsy revealed that he was stabbed and slashed more than 70 times. His 16-year-old daughter Sierra and her boyfriend, someone Halseth did not approve of, had bought incriminating items.

After the killing, the couple fled in the victim's car and even recorded snippets while on the run from law enforcement. Both teens were eventually tracked and arrested. They were charged with multiple counts and later entered plea deals, receiving respective life sentences with the possibility of parole.

American Monster on ID covers the horrific murder of Daniel Halseth by his teenage daughter and boyfriend in an episode titled Day Three After Murder. The synopsis states:

"Divorced dad-of-three, Daniel Halseth, lives for visitations with his kids; when his teenage daughter Sierra claims that she wants to live with her dad, Daniel finds himself drawn into a web of lies and a plot that ends with a deadly house fire."

The episode recently aired on the channel this Sunday, June 4.

Daniel halseth's teenage daughter and her boyfriend stabbed and mutilated him before setting his body on fire

On April 9, 2021, firefighters were called to the Las Vegas home of Daniel Halseth on the 8400 block of Dunphy Court. After putting out a small but deliberately started fire in the garage, they discovered Halseth's horribly dismembered corpse.

His head, neck, and torso all had sharp force wounds. An autopsy confirmed he was stabbed and cut over 70 times before his body was dismembered.

After the discovery, law enforcement learned that Halseth and his former wife, who had been through a contentious divorce, were embroiled in a complicated custody arrangement in 2020 and that in the months before the incident, he had been unhappy with his daughter Sierra's relationship with then-18-year-old Aaron Guerrero.

Sierra and Aaron were allegedly plotting to rob their parents and move to Los Angeles. But the former's father learned of their scheme and stopped the 16-year-old from seeing her boyfriend which prompted them to concoct the sinister plan.

The two were also seen buying a chainsaw, a circular saw, a handsaw, and lighter fluid on April 8.

The teens then stole money from Halseth and his former wife's joint account, murdered and mutilated him and set the garage ablaze before feeling to Salt Lake City with the victim's debit card in his 2016 Nissan Altima.

Moreover, Sierra kept her concerned grandmother away from the house.

After murdering Daniel halseth, his daughter and her boyfriend went on the run for 3 days before their arrest in Salt Lake City

While on the run, Sierra and Aaron recorded snippets of themselves dodging police and openly mocking them on their YouTube channel for not being able to catch them for three days for the murder of Daniel Halseth. In those videos, Sierra was also seen bursting into laughter on multiple occasions.

They teen couple was finally arrested on April 13 after they were stopped for deboarding a light rail without having purchased a ticket by transit officers in Salt Lake City. Once a background check revealed they were wanted for murder in Vegas, both were taken into custody.

Sierra was prosecuted as an adult and both were charged with multiple counts, including murder with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit murder, arson, robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery, and four counts of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.

Reports state that they initially pleaded guilty but later changed their pleas prior to their 2022 trial. Eventually, both were handed respective life sentences with the possibility of parole.

Learn more about Daniel Halseth's murder on ID's American Monster.

