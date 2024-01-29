American Monster: Who was Alessia Mesquita?

The 28-year-old mother of two, Alessia Mesquita, was shot to death in broad daylight in New Haven on March 22, 2021. Alessia had been working as an Endocrine Associate in Branford and had recently separated from her ex-husband at the time of her death.

As investigations into her murder began, the New Haven Police Department arrested her boyfriend and father of their daughter, Rashod Newton, for first-degree murder as he shot Mesquita four times and fled with her car.

The American Monster episode titled Angels and Demons aired on January 28, 2024, at 9 p.m. EST on Investigation Discovery and showcased the 2021 shooting of Alessia Mesquita. The synopsis reads,

"When Alessia Mesquita reconnects with her childhood crush, Rashod Newton, the couple fall desperately in love; when the romance becomes overshadowed by Rashod's behavior, Alessia has to make a decision that will have deadly consequences."

Who was Alessia Mesquita? Details explored

Alessia Maria Mesquita was born on June 20, 1992, in New Haven, Connecticut, United States, to parents Sandra Mesquita and George Maldonado. Mesquita was the eldest of eight siblings. Born and raised in New Haven, she graduated from East Haven Adult Education.

Alessia worked at Home Depot for some time till she decided to enter the field of medicine. She subsequently graduated as a Medical Assistant from Branford Hall and was recruited as an Endocrine Associate in Branford.

Mesquita was someone who loved her job as a medical practitioner and loved interacting with patients. She was also known to be extremely proud of her Portuguese and Puerto Rican heritage and often said that she had the best of both worlds.

Alessia Mesquita was initially married to Joseph Martinez Jr. with whom she shared a son named Joseph Rey Martinez. While she had separated from her previous husband, Mesquita started going out with Rashod Akeem Newton, with whom she had her daughter, Alaia Grace Newton.

Alessia's funeral was held at Iglesia Cristiana Estrella Resplandeciente de Jacob and was buried at Evergreen Cemetery, New Haven.

How did Alessia Mesquita die?

Alessia Mesquita was fatally shot four times - around 9:19 a.m. - outside a parked car on New Haven's Clifton Street on March 22, 2021. The incident occurred in the Fair Haven Heights neighborhood on the Clifton and Lenox streets, per the New Haven Register.

As investigations into the murder of the 28-year-old mother of two began, the New Haven Police Department determined the murderer to be her boyfriend, Rashod Newton. At the time of the shooting, Mequita's one-year-old daughter was seated in the back seat inside the car in front of which Mesquita was shot.

The Independent reported that Alessia had left the car amidst an argument as Newton drove off along with the child inside it. As Alessia chased the car, Newton got out and fired multiple shots at her before leaving her body on the road.

Rashod Newton was located on Eastern Street in the same car with their daughter, Alaia Grace Newton, in the backseat. The child was taken to a local hospital for medical examination while Newton was arrested and his bond was set at $3 million.

According to Hartford Courant, Newton pled guilty to the charges of murder of Alessia Mesquita, risk of injury to a minor, and criminal possession of a firearm in December 2022 and was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

