6 underrated medical dramas perfect for binging 

The success of shows like Grey's Anatomy and Hospital Playlist proves that the audience can't get enough of medical dramas focused on the lives of healthcare workers and the challenges that they have to face in their line of work.

The interest in medical dramas is understandable because people don't really have much idea about the happenings inside a hospital. Also, the high-stakes situations that occur regularly in medical facilities lead to plenty of intrigue and drama.

Since the genre has found popularity among viewers around the world, many TV shows with healthcare-driven narratives are made every year. Show creators take special care to present different angles and perspectives to keep the narrative fresh for the audience.

While some medical dramas become worldwide hits, there have been cases where quality shows have flown under the radar. Viewers who enjoy watching interesting medical dramas should make a point to add some of these underrated shows to their watchlist.

Hospital Ship, Transplant and 4 other underrated medical dramas that are too good to sleep on:

1) The Knick (2014)

Viewers who can't choose between medical dramas and period dramas can have the best of both worlds with this TV show. Set in the early 20th century, the story presents viewers with a fictionalized version of the Knickerbocker Hospital and focuses on the staff working inside, including Dr. John W. Thackery played by Clive Owen.

Viewers should keep in mind that as medical practices weren't as advanced back then, it can get quite gory at times. Even though it can get intense, it is a thought-provoking medical drama that is worth watching.

2) Code Black (2015)

Medical dramas are always high in drama because there are plenty of emergencies in a hospital. However, in this TV show, the viewers get a peek at the heart of all the chaos - the ER. It follows skilled residents in a fictional Angels Memorial Hospital who do everything in their power to keep their patients alive.

Starring Marcia Gay Harden, Raza Jaffrey, Bonnie Somerville, and Luis Guzmán, among others, this show cleverly showcases the emotionally charged and life-changing moments that take place every day amidst the chaos of the ER.

3) Hospital Ship (2017)

Korean dramas in general never falter when it comes to showcasing complicated emotions, and medical dramas are no exception. This show follows a group of young doctors who provide medical assistance to people in remote areas. They have limitations in terms of equipment and resources, but they somehow make do to ensure the safety of the lives under their care.

The talented Ha Ji-won, who K-drama fans may know from Empress Ki (2013) and Secret Garden (2010), plays the central role. With clashing egos, budding romance, critical emergencies and more, this engaging drama will keep viewers hooked from start to finish.

4) The Resident (2018)

Viewers looking for bingeable medical dramas need not look any further. The show follows a group of young practicing doctors who learn soon enough that medical school didn't prepare them enough for the real world. Under the able mentorship of a senior resident, they do their best to make the right decisions to help their patients recover.

Interesting and addictive, this show stars Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp, Manish Dayal and more. The well-developed characters, witty dialogue, unexpected plot twists and more make this a must-watch.

5) Transplant (2020)

Medical dramas don't only focus on the professional lives of healthcare workers but they also take a deeper look into the personal lives of the individuals who are constantly battling high-pressure situations at work. In this show, the focus is on Bashir Hamed (Hamza Haq), a Syrian doctor and refugee who wants to rebuild his career and life in Toronto.

It is interesting to see Bashir use his experience living in a war zone with limited resources to save lives. However, his past also makes him vulnerable, which makes him an intriguing central character that the audience wants to root for.

6) Good Sam (2022)

Clashing personalities and egos tend to form the crux of many medical dramas, including this show starring Sophia Bush and Jason Isaacs. Fans may know Bush from her role in the popular drama, One Tree Hill.

In Good Sam, she plays Dr. Samantha Griffith who is elevated to the position of top surgeon when her father, who is also her boss, falls into a coma. However, things get complicated when he recovers and wants to jump back into work.

The father-daughter dynamics play an important part in the narrative and the actors do a great job of showcasing the tension between them. It is not very high on drama but it is still an enjoyable watch that gets better with each episode.

Viewers who enjoy stories with medical urgency, complex emotions, and plenty of heart should look up these interesting underrated medical dramas.