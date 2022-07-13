Amon Amarth North American Tour 2022: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, and more

Swedish death metal band Amon Amarth have announced their North American tour, slated to kick off in November later this year. The tour, titled the Great Heathen Army Tour, will be supported by death metal legends including Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation. The tour begins on November 11 in Las Vegas and will conclude on December 17 in Los Angeles. The band will also make stops in Phoenix, San Antonio, Houston, Dallas, Chicago, New York, and Philadelphia among other cities throughout their tour.
General tickets for the tour will be available starting July 15 at 10.00 am PT via Ticketmaster, with presales for the tour currently underway. Fans can also access a Live Nation presale using the code 'Electric' which will start on July 14, 2022.
In a statement, Amon Amarth said:
“North America, the Great Heathen Army is coming for you this fall! We have been away for a long time and now we return to raid with the death metal event of the year! We will be sacking cities across the continent with our good friends Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation. We intend to bring a big show and give you a night that you won’t easily forget. Miss this at your own peril.”
Amon Amarth 2022 North American Tour dates with Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation
The dates for the death metal band's upcoming tour are as follows:
November 11 – Las Vegas, NV at Brooklyn Bowl *
November 12 – Phoenix, AZ at Arizona Financial Theater
November 14 – San Antonio, TX at Aztec Theater
November 15 – Houston, TX at Bayou Music Center
November 16 – Dallas, TX at Southside Ballroom
November 18 – Atlanta, GA at The Tabernacle
November 19 – Orlando, FL at Hard Rock Live
November 20 – Charlotte, NC at The Fillmore
November 22 – Philadelphia, PA at The Fillmore
November 23 – Boston, MA at MGM Music Hall at Fenway
November 25 – Detroit, MI at The Fillmore
November 26 – Chicago, IL at The Aragon Ballroom
November 27 – Cincinnati, OH at The Andrew J Brady Music Center
November 30 – Pittsburgh, PA at Stage AE
December 01 – New York, NY at Hammerstein Ballroom
December 02 – Toronto, ON at History
December 03 – Laval, QC at Place Bell
December 05 – Madison, WI at The Sylvee
December 06 – Minneapolis, MN at The Fillmore
December 07 – Kansas City, MO at Uptown
December 09 – Denver, CO at The Fillmore
December 10 – Salt Lake City, UT at The Complex
December 12 – Seattle, WA at Showbox SODO
December 13 – Portland, OR at Roseland Theater
December 15 – Wheatland, CA at Hard Rock Live
December 16 – San Diego, CA at SOMA
December 17 – Los Angeles, CA at YouTube Theater
* = without Carcass
More about Amon Amarth
Amon Amarth was formed in 1992 and consists of lead guitarist Olavi Mikkonen, vocalist Johan Hegg, bassist Ted Lundström, rhythm guitarist Johan Söderberg, and drummer Jocke Wallgren. The death metal band’s name is derived from the Sindarin name of Mount Doom, a volcano in JRR Tolkien's fictional continent of Middle-earth. Known for their Viking mythology and history lyrics, Amon Amarth has released eleven studio albums till date along with one compilation album, one EP, one video album and ten music videos.
Amon Amarth is scheduled to release their upcoming album The Great Heathen Army on August 5. The album can be pre-ordered from the band’s official website, along with the album merchandise. The tracklist of the album features songs including Get In the Ring, The Great Heathen Army, Heidrun, Oden Owns You All, and Find a Way or Make One, among other tracks.