''An absolute dream'': Star Wars fans go berserk as Diego Luna and Rosario Dawson make stunning appearance at the 2022 Emmys

The 2022 Emmys will have a special place in the hearts of Star Wars fans. The award ceremony featured Star Wars actors Diego Luna and Rosario Dawson as presenters. Their entry was preempted by a short Star Wars segment inside the theater featuring stormtroopers finding an Emmy award.

Fans on Twitter have gone berserk about Luna and Dawson's appearance. One user said it's ''an absolute dream'' to have the two actors as part of the Star Wars universe.

Nedra 💖 @nedralovesjedi #Emmys2022 Rosario looks amazing and Diego Luna is an absolute dream to have in the Star Wars Universe Rosario looks amazing and Diego Luna is an absolute dream to have in the Star Wars Universe 😭 #Emmys2022

With that said, read on to find out more about what fans have to say.

Fans are ecstatic after seeing the Star Wars segment at the 2022 Emmys

Several Star Wars fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Dawson and Luna's memorable entry and commented on the brief Star Wars segment.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

John Ernenputsch @jpooch21 #Ashoka Star Wars love at #TheEmmys will never not be weird, but it makes me happy that the franchise is a part of the TV fabric these days. The kids in all of us have to love that #Emmys #Emmys 2022 #Andor Star Wars love at #TheEmmys will never not be weird, but it makes me happy that the franchise is a part of the TV fabric these days. The kids in all of us have to love that #Emmys #Emmys2022 #Andor #Ashoka

Raymond Flotat @mxdwn Massive Star Wars bit with Stormtroopers as Diego Luna and Rosario Dawson enter to present the next award #Emmys2022 Massive Star Wars bit with Stormtroopers as Diego Luna and Rosario Dawson enter to present the next award #Emmys2022

Euphoriazz @bryceeuphoria Quick break from zendaya to say that I love rosario dawson can’t wait to see her as the best Star Wars character again #Emmys2022 Quick break from zendaya to say that I love rosario dawson can’t wait to see her as the best Star Wars character again #Emmys2022

The actors arrived on stage to present the award for Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, which Mike White won for HBO's acclaimed comedy-drama, The White Lotus. Dawson wore a pink off-shoulder outfit while Luna donned a stunning black tuxedo suit.

Star Wars: Visions received a nomination for a short-form animated program, while Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett also garnered quite a few nominations.

Diego Luna and Rosario Dawson's work in the Star Wars franchise

Diego Luna and Rosario Dawson have been a part of the iconic Star Wars franchise. Dawson plays the role of Ahshoka Tano in the critically acclaimed series, The Mandalorian. Dawson has received widespread critical acclaim for her performance in the show. She also reprised her role in Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett. She's slated to essay the role in Disney+'s highly anticipated series, Ahsoka, which is scheduled to arrive in 2023.

Diego Luna essayed the role of Cassian Andor in Gareth Edwards' hit film, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. His performance as Andor received high praise from critics, and his character garnered a significant following among fans of the show. In late 2018, a prequel show based on Luna's character in Rogue One was officially announced. Titled Andor, it focuses on the origins of the titular character.

The official trailer for Andor offers a peek into the show's gorgeously crafted world full of stunning visuals and fascinating characters. Fans familiar with the franchise would undoubtedly love Andor's vibrant tone. Viewers can look forward to a gripping and emotional story that does justice to the beloved franchise. The official synopsis of the show, according to Disney, reads:

''The “Andor” series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.''

You can watch Andor on Disney+ on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

