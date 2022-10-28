Lifetime's new thriller movie, An Amish Sin, will premiere on the channel on Saturday, October 29, 2022. The film focuses on the Amish community and revolves around a teenage girl who's forced to get married to her abuser.

Here's the official synopsis of the movie, as per Lifetime:

''The Amish world has always fascinated outsiders with its insular community and 18th century lifestyle that shuns the temptations of modernity. But all is not as wholesome as it seems. Inspired by true stories, Amish Sin follows Rachel, an Amish teen who refuses to obey her parent’s command that she marry the man who abused her as a child.''

The description further reads:

''When she attempts to run away, she is caught and sent to a “rehab” for Amish girls who don’t follow the rules. Managing to escape from the facility, she makes her way to a neighboring city where she has to learn to live–and find her place–in our world.''

In key roles, the film features Dylan Ratzlaff, Kellie Martin, and many others.

An Amish Sin cast list: Dylan Ratzlaff, Kellie Martin, and others promise a riveting thriller

1) Dylan Ratzlaff as Rachel

Dylan Ratzlaff stars in the lead role of Rachel in An Amish Sin. Ratzlaff looks stunning in the film's trailer, and viewers can expect her to deliver a haunting performance in this immensely challenging role. Ratzlaff's other TV credits include The Next Step, and Doomsday Mom, among many more. An Amish Sin will be her first film in a leading role.

2) Kellie Martin as Sara

Kellie Martin appears in the role of Sara, Rachel's mother, in the film. Not many details about her character have been revealed by the makers. Apart from An Amish Sin, Martin has been a part of several popular films and shows over the years, like Life Goes On, Live Once, Die Twice, and many more. She also played a minor role in AMC's iconic TV series, Mad Men.

3) Rukiya Bernard as Grace

Rukiya Bernard stars as Grace in An Amish Sin. Grace is a woman that Rachel befriends after she escapes from the clutches of her Amish community. Bernard is widely known for her works in The Cabin in the Woods, Van Helsing, and One Winter Wedding, to name a few.

Apart from the actors mentioned above, the movie also has several others who are part of the supporting cast, including:

David Nykl as Malachi

Rubi Tupper as Bevin

Annette Reilly as Malachi's wife

Khobe Clarke as Nate

Camryn Macdonald as Anna

The official trailer for the film offers a glimpse of Rachel's traumatic memories and depicts how she struggles to escape her community. The trailer brilliantly establishes the central storyline and sets the tone for the film. Viewers can expect an ambitious and devastating thriller that explores themes of child abuse, the flaws of faith, and many more.

You can watch An Amish Sin on Lifetime on Saturday, October 29, 2022.

