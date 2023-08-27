The finale of And Just Like That... season 2 was titled The Last Supper Part Two: Entrée. Directed by Michael Patrick King and written by Michael Patrick King, it was released on August 24, 2023, on Max.

The Last Supper Part Two: Entrée saw Aidan informing Carrie that he had to leave for Virginia indefinitely. Carrie wanted to go with him, but he thought that it was better if he went alone. This shocking twist certainly meant things ended between the lovers.

And Just Like That... season 2 episode 11 (finale) ending explained: Why did Aiden leave Carrie?

Season 2 of And Just Like That ended bittersweetly with Aidan and Carrie breaking up.

The previous episode hinted that something was going on with Aidan. He met Carrie in private and revealed that their future was uncertain. Aidan's 14-year-old son, Wyatt, from his previous marriage, had gotten into a severe car accident but was on the road to recovery. He decided to stay with him during that time, and for that, he had to move to Virginia.

Carrie was saddened to hear this. She requested Aidan to let her come with him and look after his family. However, Aiden believed it was better if he went alone.

Throughout season 2, fans have witnessed the relationship between Carrie and Aidan bloom. Once upon a time, they were passionate lovers. However, those familiar with Sex and the City know Carrie ended up with Mr. Big. Aidan and Mr. Big were fan favorites, so Carrie's choice was not discouraged. However, Aidan and Carrie were one of TV's most iconic on-screen couples ever.

Finally, after years, fans hoped for them to reignite their relationship, but the writers certainly had different plans. In season 2, the couple displayed insane chemistry. It looked like they were in love and finally ending up together. They even bought a new house to live together, but that move proved futile. Not to forget, Carrie had sold her old house to live with Aidan. Carrie's old house was where she and her late husband, Mr. Big, lived.

In the end, Carrie was confused about what exactly to do. She asked Aidan to tell her how long he would stay in Virginia. At this moment, he chose to lift his hand and show five fingers. This was enough for the fans to know that their relationship had ended.

Five years was an unrealistic timeline. They went to great lengths to be together, and now Aidan had no option but to move to a different state. Unless the writers pull off a U-turn, it is guaranteed that Carrie will be introduced as a single woman in Season 3.

Hopefully, Carrie does find love in the next season, but for now, her story with Aidan is over.

And Just Like That... synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of And Just Like That...

"The new chapter of “Sex and the City” follows Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."

And Just Like That... stars Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes, Kristin Davis as Charlotte York Goldenblatt, Mario Cantone as Anthony Marentino, and John Corbett as Aidan Shaw.

Created by Darren Star, And Just Like That... premiered on December 9, 2021, on HBO Max.