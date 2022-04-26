Andalucia Big Festival 2022: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, dates and more

Andalucia Big Festival, slated to take place this September, has announced its lineup. The festival will take place at Sacaba Beach in Malaga, Spain from September 8 to September 10. The headliners for the three-day festival include Rage Against the Machine, Muse and Jamiroquai along with 50 other artists.

A press release from the festival noted:

"We want to end the summer and festival season with a BANG! and we can’t think of a better way to do it than in Málaga, at the beach with an amazing line-up of national and international bands!"

Tickets to Andalucia Big Festival will be available starting Friday, April 29 at 12:00 pm CEST via the festival’s website.

Andalucia Big Festival 2022 Lineup

Rage Against the Machine

Muse

Jamiroquai

091

Aurora

Biffy Clyro

Ghouljaboy

Glass Animals

GOA

Gus Dapperton

Javypablo

Kevin Morby

Kurt Vile & The Violators

Life

Los Planetas

Los Zigarros

Lucy Dacus

Michael Kiwanuka

Montell Fish

Morgan

Niña Coyote eta Chico Tornado

Nova Twins

Paolo Nutini

Run The Jewels

Sports Team

Stereophonics

Sylvie Kreusch

The Dip

Vetusta Morla

Wargasm

Yard Act

More about Andalucia Big Festival 2022

The Andalucia Big Festival’s debut event is being arranged by the organizers of Spanish giant Mad Cool Festival. The event will gather fifty national and international artists. The festival will have three stages and will feature artists from pop, indie, rock and electronic genres. Andalucia Big Festival is part of the global project Andalucia Big, which will be Andalucia’s largest cultural meeting.

Headliners Rage Against The Machine have separately announced a reunion tour, titled Public Service Announcement. The tour, slated for this July, will pick up again in July 2023. The band is being supported by Run The Jewels on several dates.

When is the Mad Cool Festival taking place?

Mad Cool is also slated to host a one-day festival in Madrid called Mad Cool Sunset on September 10. The event will feature performances from Rage Against the Machine, Run the Jewels, Glass Animals, Lucy Dacus, Biffy Clyro, Stereophonics, Kurt Vile & The Violators, Nova Twins, and Yard Act, among other bands. Tickets are available for purchase via the festival’s website.

The proper Mad Cool Festival, set to take place in Madrid, is slated from July 6th to 10th with the lineup featuring Jack White, Metallica, Florence + The Machine, MUSE, The Killers, Queens of the Stone Age, Kings of Leon, Pixies, Phoebe Bridgers, and many more. Tickets can be purchased from Mad Cool’s official website.

