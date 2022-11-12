Andor episode 11 air time and plot

The brilliant spinoff to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Andor, which follows the life of Cassian Andor (Deigo Luna) before the events of the Star Wars spinoff, has nearly reached its closing stages. After being praised for its authenticity, realism, and intricate way of dealing with imperial politics, the show is ready to conclude its first season on November 23, 2022. However, before that, we have one more interesting episode.

The adult-oriented Star Wars show has been at its best recently, with recent episodes metaphorically delving into the real-world prison system and the internal politics that govern it. The previous episode saw Cassian Andor and Kino Loy (Andy Serkis) strike up an unlikely alliance to stage a brilliant prison break, making the episode one of the best in the series so far.

Andor episode 11 will be out on November 16, 2022, at 3.00 AM EST. It is the penultimate episode of the season. Read on to find out more about it.

Andor episode 11: What to expect from the final phase of the Star Wars show?

As is the norm with Disney shows, there is no trailer or synopsis for the upcoming episode of the show yet. We can only make a prediction based on how the story has progressed so far and what happened in the previous episode of Andor.

Many viewers complained that the ninth episode of the debut season slowed the series down significantly. This is understandable, as the show was fast-paced before that, covering a host of important events and a brilliant heist. But the subtle nuances of the ninth episode were much-needed to drive the series towards the finale. The tenth episode followed Cassian's prison adventures after the ninth one made a crude commentary on the system.

The brilliant episode 10 saw Cassian and Kino orchestrate a prison escape, more like a prison capture, by taking over the facility with an elaborate plan. This means that Cassian may be back at the forefront with the rebels in the upcoming two episodes. Meanwhile, this new development may have also helped him develop better.

The tenth episode also contained glimpses of many other developments across the galaxy, mainly with the rebels at the center of it all. With the next episode meant to be the last one before the finale, you can expect the show to set up some kind of big crisis. Going by how the show has deviated from the ordinary Star Wars arcs, this big crisis may not be solved by the finale. But it seems like the right time to begin.

We all know where Cassian ends up in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, so the last two episodes also have the responsibility of setting up an arc that drives him more toward the character we have seen in the 2016 film.

Finally, you can also expect to see a cliffhanger in the next episode, as it is the gateway to the finale. This is something all Star Wars shows, like The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi, have done before.

Andor episode 11 will premiere on Disney+. Stay tuned for more updates.

