The seventh episode of Andor is expected to air on Disney+ on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 3 am ET. After the highly acclaimed sixth episode, which many are hailing as the best of the series so far, premiered last week, fans eagerly look forward to the new episode.

The series, a spinoff of Gareth Edwards' acclaimed film Rogue One, follows its titular character, chronicling his rise as a rebellious hero.

The previous episode of Andor majorly focused on the group's much-anticipated heist. Several pivotal moments that could potentially change the course of the narrative unfolded in the episode, including the death of Nemik and Skeen. The episode ends with the cunning Rael, who subtly begins to celebrate after finding out about the epic heist.

The episode was noted for its stunning visuals, relentless direction, and strong writing as it further explored the main characters' motives, backgrounds, and conflicts. Several critics and viewers consider it one of the series' best episodes.

According to Star Wars News Net, the upcoming episode is expected to be a standalone episode, as per showrunner Tony Gilroy. It'll deviate from the current storyline. It also seems to be a self-contained story, although specific details about the plot are being kept under tight wraps. As per a host of reports, the episode might focus on Andor's past, but nothing has been confirmed.

The upcoming episode is directed by Benjamin Caron and written by Stephen Schiff. With just six more episodes, fans can look forward to several thrilling and crucial events in the show as the story heads closer to its third arc.

A quick look at Andor plot and cast

Andor tells the story of its titular character who'd earlier appeared in the critically acclaimed Gareth Edwards movie Rogue One. The series focuses on his backstory and how he evolved as a rebellious hero. Here's the official synopsis of the show, as per Disney:

''The ''Andor'' series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make.''

The synopsis further states,

''The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.''

The show stars Diego Luna in the lead role, who's been in terrific form. Luna has received high praise from viewers and critics for his performance, and it'll be interesting to see how his character pans out in the remaining episodes. Luna had earlier portrayed the role in Rogue One.

Featuring alongside Luna in crucial roles are Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael, Stanley Townsend as Commandant Jayhold Beehaz, and Faye Marsay as Vel Sartha, among many others.

You can watch the upcoming episode 7 of Andor on Disney+ on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

