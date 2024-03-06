Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm have announced the release of Blu-ray and 4K UHD versions of Andor, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Moon Knight, and Obi-Wan Kenobi. The discs will be released for purchase by the end of April 2024. This is great news for Marvel and Star Wars fans as it presents an opportunity to physically collect some of the best series from Marvel and Lucasfilm.

Disney introduced Blu-ray and 4K UHD collectors versions of WandaVision, Loki, and The Mandalorian last year to great success. It was the first time that Disney released any of those shows in a physical format and the same now goes for Andor, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Moon Knight, and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

What makes the Blu-ray and 4k UHD release of these special is the bonus content that will be featured in these physical releases. The bonus materials range from humor reels and documentaries to visual effects breakdowns that shed light on the production process behind the shows.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Andor, Moon Knight, and Obi-Wan Kenobi in Blu-ray and 4K UHD to arrive on April 30

Each of the physical copies will be released individually. As per Variety, the Blu-ray and 4K UHD release follows Disney's February announcement that it would transfer production, marketing, and distribution of its physical products to Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Despite the industry-wide fall in disc sales year over year, there is still a large overlap between fans of the fantasy, sci-fi, and superhero genres and collectors of physical discs. Disney Home Entertainment is aiming its box art, concept art cards, and steel book packaging at this particular audience for all four of its titles.

As per the official announcement by Disney, Andor, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Moon Knight, and Obi-Wan Kenobi will get physical media releases on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Andor, Moon Knight, and Obi-Wan Kenobi in Blu-ray and 4K UHD: Bonus content details

As per Disney, each of these will be released on Blu-ray Steelbook. They will also feature exclusive concept art cards (for each show) along with collectible box art by the talented artist Attila Szarka.

Here are the details about the bonus features for each physical release:

Andor: The complete first season

Behind-the-scenes featurettes where the actors discuss Ferrix Part 1: Imperial Occupation, Aldhani: Rebel Heist, Coruscant: Whispers of Rebellion, Narkina 5: One Way Out, and Ferrix Part 2: Fight the Empire.

Moon Knight: The complete first season

Featurette: Egyptology

Documentary: Assembled: The Making of Moon Knight

Deleted Scenes: Don’t Go There,” “Breaking the Cycle

Behind-the-scenes gag reels

Obi-Wan Kenobi: The complete series

Featurettes of Duels of Fate: Obi-Wan vs Vader, The Dark Times: Villains, and Designing The Galaxy

Director Deborah Chow provides a director's commentary

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: The complete first season

Featurette on the Cap’s Shield

Behind-the-scenes gag reels

Deleted scenes: Flight Lesson, Still Not Funny

Documentary: Assembled: The Making of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

The physical releases of some of the most loved favorite Disney+ shows provide fans the opportunity to get collector's items in a digital age. Stay tuned for the Blu-ray and 4K UHD release of Andor, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Moon Knight, and Obi-Wan Kenobi on April 30, 2024.