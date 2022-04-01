Andrea Bocelli Tour 2022 tickets: Where to buy, presale, dates, and more

Italian tenor and multi-instrumentalist Andrea Bocelli announced his winter tour for December 2022. The tour called In Concert follows the Believe Tour held in June. The 11-date tour begins in San Francisco on December 1 and will conclude in Miami on December 18. The artist will make stops in Las Vegas, Boston, and New York.

Citi cardholders can access the presale starting Monday, April 4 and the Andrea Bocelli fan club will get access to the tickets from Wednesday, April 6. The general sale will go live on April 11 at 10:00 am PDT via Ticketmaster.

Andrea Bocelli 2022 tour dates

June 15 — San Diego, CA at Pechanga Arena

June 16 — Los Angeles, CA at Hollywood Bowl

June 18 — San Jose, CA at SAP Center

June 22 — Austin, TX at Moody Center

June 23 — Oklahoma City, OK at Paycom Center

December 01 — San Francisco, CA at Chase Center

December 03 — Las Vegas, NV at MGM Grand Garden

December 04 — Anaheim, CA at Honda Center

December 07 — Indianapolis, IN at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

December 08 — Columbus, OH at Nationwide Arena

December 10 — Boston, MA at TD Garden

December 11 — Bridgeport, CT at Total Mortgage Arena

December 13 — Long Island, NY at UBS Arena

December 14 — New York, NY at Madison Square Garden

December 16 — Savannah, GA at enMarket Arena

December 18 — Miami, FL at FTX Arena

More about Andrea Bocelli

Bocelli was diagnosed with congenital glaucoma when he was five months old. The artist went blind at 12 after suffering from a hemorrhage following a soccer accident. Bocelli taught himself to read music in Braille. He performed at bars and competed in talent shows until he was finally recognized by Luciano Pavarotti.

Bocelli’s album, which was released in 1997, is among the best-selling albums of all time, while Sacred Arias, released in 1999, is the biggest selling classical album by any solo artist in history.

My Christmas was the best-selling holiday album of 2009 and one of the best-selling holiday albums in the United States. The 2019 album Sì debuted at number one on the UK Albums Chart and US Billboard 200, becoming Bocelli's first number-one album in both countries.

The artist has recorded 14 studio albums to date. In 2017, an Italian biography called The Music of Silence was released based on the 1999 novel of the same name written by Andrea Bocelli.

