In September 2021, Angel Sawyer was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after a jury found her guilty of first-degree murder.

She was found guilty of killing her husband Milton Sawyer in North Carolina in 2018. Angel was charged with murder and planning murder at her and Milton's house with co-conspirator Isaac Melcher.

While Angel Sawyer is serving her life imprisonment sentence, it is unclear where she is jailed.

NBC Dateline is slated to revisit the murder of Milton Sawyer, an antique shop owner who was attacked inside his home while alone with his wife. The episode, titled Righteous Obsession, will air on Friday, October 21, 2022, at 9 pm ET.

Angel and Isaac were arrested three weeks after the murder and charged with first-degree murder.

As he testified against Sawyer, Melcher also confessed that he and Angel were having an affair while they planned Milton's murder. Melcher claimed that on the day of the murder, Angel had reportedly kept a house key out for him. He used the key to enter the house and kill Milton in the bathroom in his bedroom.

Angel Sawyer and boyfriend Isaac Melcher orchestrated an intricate muder plot

As police investigated the case further, they discovered that Angel Sawyer and Isaac Melcher began their affair after Angel started going to him for physical therapy, following a car crash. Melcher, who was 38 at the time, worked as a physical therapist and was treating Angel as a patient.

While the two initially denied the affair, they eventually confessed to having a relationship.

Authorities were called on August 2, 2018, after a bloodied and injured Angel ran to a neighbor's house and informed them that an intruder had attacked her and Milton in their home. When they arrived, police found Milton's body in the bathroom of the master bedroom of his 1824 Darian Drive house.

After questioning Angel Sawyer, police ruled out the incident as a home invasion. However, they soon realized that the death of Milton, the owner of an antique shop, The Treasure Hunter, was a premeditated murder.

Just days after Sawyer's murder, authorities received a tip from Melcher's friends who said that Melcher had confessed to killing Sawyer. The physical therapist reportedly detailed the whole incident starting with when his affair with Angel began.

He also said that Angel had told him that Milton was a jealous and possessive person who was also very controlling of her life. This allegedly led to the two of them planning his murder.

Melcher also told police that he and Angel had never decided on a time of the murder, but decided that it would be done on August 2, 2018. He claimed that he got a very confusing message from Angel that prompted him to got to the Sawyer residence. He believed that the message implied that Milton had learnt of the affair and the murder plot.

Angel and Isaac were charged with first-degree murder after their arrest on August 21, 2018. Melcher described how he killed Milton Sawyer using a method known as a "rear naked choke" in court during Angel Sawyer's 2021 trial. He also confessed that the two of them carried out the plot in a way that made it look like a home invasion.

Where is she now?

After a four-day trial, Angel Sawyer, who made the decision not to testify, was found guilty of first-degree murder. She was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. As mentioned earlier, her current whereabouts are unknown but given her sentence, it is safe to assume that she will spend the rest of her life behind bars.

Learn more about now convicted felon Angel Sawyer's role in husband's muder on NBC Dateline on Friday, October 21, 2022.

