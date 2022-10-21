In October 2020, Jennifer Faith's cunning orchestration of killing her husband, Jamie Faith, by manipulating her boyfriend, Darrin Lopez, provoked him to cause a horrific murder scene in broad daylight. Jamie, who was leaving his Dallas home to go on an early morning walk with his wife and pet dog, was gunned down outside his home.

An investigation later revealed that the wife and Lopez, who were high school sweethearts, were having an affair. The revelations were made via electronic evidence, including several texts, calls, and emails made from fake accounts to manipulate the shooter. The evidence also showed that the pair later tried to cover up their tracks.

The two were eventually charged with obstruction of justice, and Darrin Lopez was charged with Jamie's murder, while Jennifer Faith pleaded guilty to a murder-for-hire charge. In May 2022, she was sentenced to life in federal prison. Lopez pleaded not guilty and will stand trial.

Text messages and emails shared between Jennifer Faith and Darrin Lopez exposed the murder plot

Given that Jamie Faith was shot during the day and in the presence of multiple witnesses, a neighbor and many surveillance cameras, managed to capture the shooter's vehicle - a black Nissan truck with a "T" sticker on the back window.

Authorities then reviewed Jennifer Faith's phone and discovered her affair with Army veteran Darrin Lopez. Phone records also showed that they have been in contact with one another many times since reconnecting in March 2020. Authorities tracked Lopez and discovered a black Nissan truck with the same "T" sticker on his Tennessee property.

Lopez was arrested in January 2021. The alleged murder weapon, credit cards in Jennifer Faith's name, and a mask that matched the description of the face mask seen on the gunman were the items found during a search of his car and house. Even after Lopez was charged with killing Jamie Faith, Jennifer stayed in touch with him and tried to contact him through a third party.

Authorities discovered an intricate ruse after gaining access to emails that Jennifer allegedly wrote to Lopez pretending to be her husband and a friend via fake accounts. In those emails, she claimed that Jamie Faith would physically and s*xually abuse her. These emails were likely intended to provoke Lopez, who suffered a severe brain injury while serving in Iraq, into murdering Jamie.

Additionally, Lopez and Jennifer attempted to cover up the murder, as per the texts shared between them. One of the messages sent by Jennifer even said:

"I think you need to get that sticker off ASAP... like today."

Melisa Gonzales and Shamona Jackson, who were once neighbors of the Faiths, claimed to have been tricked by Jennifer Faith. They reportedly said:

"You don't wanna let yourself believe that someone you care about could do something like that. So, for me, yeah, it took a while to get to the point of believing."

It was also revealed that Jennifer Faith sent gifts to Darrin Lopez using GoFundMe donations, an initiative her neighbor Jennifer Svelan took for her.

Svelan commented on the situation, saying:

"I am thankful that GoFundMe has a policy of not allowing fraud. And when they become aware of situations like this, as they did in this case, they offered full refunds to anyone who had donated to this particular GoFundMe account."

