Angus Cloud net worth: Fortune and Euphoria salary explored as actor dies aged 25

American actor Angus Cloud, best known for starring as drug dealer Fezco “Fez” O’Neill in HBO's drama series Euphoria, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 25. The news was confirmed by his family on July 31 in a statement issued to media houses.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today.”

As per The Guardian, Angus Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, revealed that the actor passed away on Monday at his family residence in Oakland, California. No other details regarding his death have been revealed as of yet. In the statement, the late actor's family shared that Cloud “intensely struggled with the loss” of his father who died recently.

“As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways … The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

Angus Cloud quickly rose to fame and became a fan favorite after starring as Fezco in the Emmy-winning series, alongside Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, Barbie Ferreira, and Javon 'Wanna' Walton in key roles.

Angus Cloud's net worth explored

Born on July 10, 1998, Angus Cloud was a native of Oakland, California. As per Celebrity Net Worth, his estimated net worth was $2 million.

Although he had also starred in some short films, most of his earnings were from Euphoria. As per multiple news outlets, each actor on the hit HBO series earned differently.

The Richest reports that in general, lead performers on the HBO series may earn between $150,000 and $1 million each episode. Meanwhile supporting actors get between $50,000 and $150,000. While there's a chance that Angus earns six figures for the whole season, it's also possible that he's paid that much every episode.

According to Variety, each episode may cost roughly $11 million, implying that the whole first season might have cost approximately $165 million to create. Euphoria is produced by rapper Drake who has reportedly given money to the cast and crew of the show at its wrap party.

While speaking to E! News, Zendaya confirmed the news and said:

“I don’t know the full situation, but I know at our wrap party, Drake was gifting money. People would enter into a raffle and people won money, which was cool, especially for our crew members.”

As for its other actors, Zendaya earned $1 million per episode, Sweeney earned $350,000, and Elordi earned between $1 million to $5 million, according to Life & Style Magazine.