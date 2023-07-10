Skai Jackson net worth 2023: Fortune explored as Disney star trolled for asking for $5 on TikTok 

Skai Jackson grabbed a lot of eyeballs when she recently hopped on TikTok for a Live session where she asked for $5 from her followers. The Live session was screen recorded by many, who were shocked to see the Disney Star asking for money. In the short clip of 1 minute 25 seconds, Skai Jackson can be heard saying:

“It is not that serious for a damn $5. I don’t know if you guys have been to school, but I know that I’ve been to school, and when you say you have raffles all the time, where you get tickets and win a prize.”

She then went on and explained that the money would be for a prize, where she would give away a MacBook Air. She further explained how she would host another giveaway with any money that had been left.

However, Skai asking for money did not sit too well with social media users.

naomi @navyhie Skai Jackson is on TikTok live telling children to send her $5 to her cashapp for a chance to win a MacBook.



She claims she doesn’t need the money, so then why is she charging for entry? This not weird to yall? Skai Jackson is on TikTok live telling children to send her $5 to her cashapp for a chance to win a MacBook. She claims she doesn’t need the money, so then why is she charging for entry? This not weird to yall? https://t.co/9X59y93jNY

Many questioned her net worth, as people were shocked to see an actress with a ton fortune asking for $5 from her followers. The Disney star currently boasts a net worth of $500,000, as per a report by CelebrityNetWorth.

Social media users question Skai Jackson’s net worth as Disney star asks for $5 from her followers

As Skai Jackson hosted a TikTok Live session and asked for $5 from her followers, claiming that she would be giving away a MacBook Air from the money, social media users were left shocked.

Having entered the acting industry in 2007, Skai has worked in many movies like Liberty Kid, Bubble Guppies, Zuri Ross, The Rebound, Arthur, and many more. Hence, social media users trolled the actor under the comments section of the video uploaded by @navyhie on Twitter.

Social media users shocked as Disney Star asked for $5 from her followers during a TikTok Live Session. (Image via Twitter)

At the moment, Skai Jackson has not addressed the trolling and backlash. However, netizens remain suspicious about the actor asking for money from her followers.

