Fact Check: Did Drake fans throw beer at Pusha T? Viral video debunked amid relentless bot attacks

A video of American rapper Pusha T being attacked by Drake fans while performing on stage has been making rounds on the internet. On July 31, media outlet Raphouse TV shared a video on its Twitter handle where several fans of the 36-year-old Canadian rapper can be seen throwing beer at Pusha while he delivers a power-packed performance.

Drake and the 46-year-old rapper have been feuding for several years now, which is why the video comes in as no surprise. However, the video of the apparent attack on Pusha is not recent but old footage that has resurfaced amidst the never-ending beef between the two.

The viral video is from November 2018 when the Mercy rapper was performing in Toronto, Canada, at the Danforth Music Hall, and a group of Drake fans rushed the stage. According to old news reports, Pusha's performance was halted after several concertgoers jumped security which led to a physical altercation.

Pitchfork reported that three people had to be hospitalized in connection to the incident. The resurfaced video comes after Drake took a dig at Pusha T and even Pharrell Williams in Travis Scott's new release, Meltdown, from Utopia. He raps:

“I melt down the chains that I bought from yo boss / Give a f**k about all of that heritage s**t / Since V not around, the members done hung up the Louis / They not even wearing that s**t.”

Pusha T has been attacked by mysterious bots online

The resurfaced video is just one of the many instances where Pusha T is seen in a compromising position.

On July 15, a Twitter user named @Kurrco highlighted online that a covert bot army is spreading false information about Pusha T. Some of the messages are malicious and defamatory. Strangely, there doesn't seem to be any pattern or sense to these tweets directed toward the Virginia rhymer.

While the origin of these tweets is unknown, several fans have speculated Drake to be behind these online attacks since the duo has been feuding since the 2000s.

The longstanding feud between hip-hop heavyweights Drake and Pusha T can be traced back to the early 2000s, a time when the rap duo Clipse, comprised of Pusha T and No Malice, found themselves embroiled in a series of heated diss tracks with Lil Wayne, a prominent member of the Young Money collective.

Wayne found himself embroiled in a conflict as he faced accusations of adopting Clipse's distinctive style and fashion. However, the acclaimed rapper vehemently denied these claims, leading to a response that appeared to cast doubt on Pusha and his brother.

In 2011, Pusha T released a track titled Don't F*ck With Me, which caught the attention of fans who speculated that the lyrics were directed toward Drake. Notably, Pusha T rapped lines such as "sophomores, actin' like they boss lords" and "swag don't match the sweaters," which were perceived by many as subtle jabs at Drake.

Drake, renowned for having a fondness for sweaters, was working on his second album Take Care at the time.

The If You Know You Know artist denied the allegations and Drake also did not mind. However, in 2012, Pusha released his song Exodus 23:1 and directly took a dig at Drake, referencing his deal with Young Money entertainment.

After Pusha released his 2018 tracked Infrared referencing Drake, and the latter released Duppy Freestyle that covered several personal matters in the former's life, like his drug-dealing image and his fiancee.

In May of that year, Pusha clapped back and released The Story of Adidon, where he said that Drake was "not that good of a father." The cover image featured a picture of Drake in blackface, and the lyrics also talked about the Canadian rapper's son, Adonis, with Sophie Brussaux.