Paul Mitchеll's son Angus Mitchell passed away on January 3, 2024, at the age of 53. Hе was rеportеdly discovеrеd dеad at a pool in his rеsidеncе in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Honolulu Police Department has not yet responded to the matter, and further specific information regarding the cause of his death is still pending.

Angus was the co-owner of John Paul Mitchell Systems and launched a salon at Beverly Hills in 2010. His net worth was reportedly said to be around $6 million at the time of death, as per Times Now.

The Sun reported that Angus was spotted having fun with his friends and he also posted a few videos on his Instagram Story before his death. His last social media post was shared three days ago where he posed alongside his family members and wrote:

"Who's ready to wrap 2023 and head into the new year?! Cheers to 2024 from my family to yours #nye #celebration #kobeyear."

Angus Mitchell is survived by his wife Mara alongside his son Dylan, who was born from his first marriage to Sian.

Angus Mitchell accumulated a lot of wealth from his involvement in various businesses

While people knew Angus Mitchell as the son of Paul Mitchell, he had several well-established businesses. According to Famous Birthdays, he co-owned his father's hair care company John Paul Mitchell Systems.

In addition to its haircare range, the company operates several cosmetology and hairdressing academies across the globe. He also opened Angus Mitchell Salon in 2010.

As mentioned earlier, he reportedly had a net worth of $6 million, which is a result of the work he had done to bring more success to his father's company. John Paul Mitchеll Systеms has a hugе collеction of bеauty products for hair care, styling, and morе.

Thе company has bееn involvеd in various philanthropic activities and prеfеrs to usе sustainablе mеthods that hеlp in saving thе еnvironmеnt. Angus Mitchell was additionally involved with the Nature Conservancy of Hawaii and supported organizations including Child and Family Service, Marine Reconnaissance Foundation, and more.

While speaking to Forbes, Angus once revealed that he always wanted to pursue a similar career to his father. He addressed the reasons for the same and said:

"I always knew I wanted to honor my father and better understand the industry and family business. But having the last name Mitchell made things harder for me. In beauty school, my work was scrutinized and my confidence shaken. Respect and opportunity are earned; they are not an entitlement, regardless of birthright."

Angus Mitchell additionally mentioned that he was enjoying his work and he valued himself alongside his craft and abilities. He continued by saying that he inspires and motivates everyone to have the same passion for the beauty industry.

Angus Mitchell's father was known as the co-founder of John Paul Mitchell Systems

Paul Mitchell pursued his career as a hairstylist and started his career when he was 16. He formed the John Paul Mitchell Systems in 1980 with John Paul DeJoria.

Angus was born from Paul's marriage to model Jolina Zandueta Wyrzykowski, as per Focus on Hair. Paul passed away in 1988 at the age of 53 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer and he was at the Cedars Sinai Medical Center at the time of death.