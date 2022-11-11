Anita Baker Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues, and more

American singer-songwriter Anita Baker has announced a tour scheduled to take place in February next year. The 15-date tour will kick off on February 11, at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, and conclude on December 23, in Oakland, California.

In a press statement, the eight-time Grammy winner said:

“Looking forward to some crazy, lovely, hang time with my fans, on tour in 2023!! Gonna, bring some new music & some special guests, too.”

Anita Baker 2023 Tour tickets and presale

Tickets for the Anita Baker tour will be available via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales going live on November 14, at 10 am EST. A number of presales will be made accessible via the ticket merchant's website. These include Citi car member presale, official platinum pesale, and a VIP package presale, going live on November 14, at 10 am EST.

Other presales including the Social Media presale, Venue presale, Casino presale, Live Nation presale, and Ticketmaster presale will begin on November 16, at 10 am EST. A general public onsale will begin on November 17, at 10 am EST. On the same day, Citi card member tickets, a VIP Package onsale, and an official platinum onsale will be made live.

Anita Baker 2023 Tour dates

February 11 -- Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

February 14 -- Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

February 17 -- New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

May 10 -- Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

May 12 -- Elmont, NY - UBS Arena

May 14 -- Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

June 30 -- Chicago, IL - United Center

July 02 -- Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

November 18 -- Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Complex

November 22 -- Memphis, TN - FedExForum

November 24 -- Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

December 15 -- Houston, TX - Toyota Center

December 17 -- Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

December 22 -- Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

December 23 -- Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

Anita Baker is performing for the first time since winning back the rights of her masters

The tour marks 40 years since Baker’s debut album, The Songstress, was released in 1983. It will also be the first time the 63-year-old singer will perform her songs live since winning back the rights to her masters in 2021 with the help of American artist Chance the Rapper.

In September 2021, Baker tweeted that she had outlived all of her contracts. As per a report by Vibe, the artist noted that, by law, her masters along with the rights to her name and likeness should be returned to her. A copyright reversion allows artists to be given their copyright after 35 years.

Before Anita Baker had her masters reclaimed, she asked fans not to stream her music. She had noted:

“Recordings streamed & sold are *Inferior & Missing Original Instrumentation. Recording Speeds have been ‘Sped Up’ Bootleg/Bogus ‘Vinyls’ R Not from Original Analog [masters]. But, from Re-Processed (no Mid- Range frequencies) Digital Copies. Fans Deserve Better.”

After getting her masters back, she gave the go-ahead to her fans, asking them to stream on.

