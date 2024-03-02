Anna Lapwood UK Tour: Where to buy tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Anna Lapwood UK Tour is scheduled for June 20, 2024, to July 10, 2024, in venues across the UK and Scotland. The UK tour will be the organist's second major tour of 2024 and her first full-length tour in the UK, as she has previously only performed solo shows.

The new tour will feature performances in the cities of Birmingham, Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester, Guildford, and London, respectively. Anna Lapwood announced the new tour via a post on her official Instagram page on February 27, 2024, stating in said announcement:

"I am so so excited to be setting out on my first UK tour with AEG Presents woooo! I’ve been developing this programme for over a year, and I can’t wait to bring it to these fab venues across the UK and get to meet more of you along the way."

Tickets for the tour are currently on sale and are priced at £40.90. The tickets can be purchased from the singer's official website, AEG Presents, and AXS's website.

Anna Lapwood UK Tour dates and venues

Anna Lapwood will start the year with a US Tour in April, after which she is scheduled to play a show in Luxembourg at the end of the month before finally embarking on the newly announced UK tour.

The organist will bring a mix of contemporary and classical pieces to the tour, including works by Hans Zimmer, Philip Glass, and Claude Debussy. The full list of pieces to be performed at the tour is given below:

Interstellar, The Da Vinci Code, Inception by Hans Zimmer

Mad Rush by Philip Glass

Hunchback of Notre Dame by Alan Menken

Clair de lune by Claude Debussy

Glass by Hania Rani

Limina Luminis by Olivia Belli

The current list of dates and venues for the Anna Lapwood UK Tour

June 20, 2024 – Birmingham, UK, at Birmingham Town Hall

June 22, 2024 – Guildford, UK, at Guildford Cathedral

June 26, 2024 – , Cardiff(Wales), UK, at Llandaff Cathedral,

July 2, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Manchester Cathedral

July 5, 2024 – Glasgow, UK at Glasgow Cathedral

July 10, 2024 – St John’s Smith Square, London

The list of dates and venues for Anna Lapwood 2024 Europe and US tour dates is also given below:

April 2, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minneosta, at Northop At University

April 5, 2024 – Atlantic City, New Jersey, at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

April 8, 2024 – Princeton, New Jersey, at Bristol Chapel, Westminster Choir College of Rider University

April 12, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at St.Bernard Roman Catholic Church

April 17, 2024 – San Luis Obispo, California, at Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo

April 21, 2024 – Los Angeles, California, at Walt Disney Concert Hall

April 30, 2024 – Dudelange, Luxembourg, at St.Martin's Church

Anna Lapwood is considered a music protege, having attained the Director of Music at Pembroke College at 21 in 2016, the youngest person to ever do so.

She followed this achievement with several others, including opening for the BAFTA Awards in 2019 and performing with Bonobo in 2022. Their joint performance garnered more than 1.3 million views on YouTube. In 2024, the organist was inducted into the Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) order for her music service.