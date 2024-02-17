The Libertines UK tour 2024: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

The Libertines' upcoming tour is scheduled to be held from September 23, 2024, to November 7, 2024, in venues across the UK, Northern Ireland, Ireland, and Scotland. The tour is in support of the band's upcoming album, All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade, which is set to be released on March 8, 2024.

The Libertines announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities including Dublin, Belfast, Glasgow, and Leeds, among others, via a post on their official Instagram page on February 16, 2024.

Presale for the tour will be available from February 21, 2024, at 9 am GMT. The same can be availed by pre-ordering the album via the official website of the band. A Live Nation presale will also be available from February 22, 2024, at 10 am GMT. Fans can access the same with the presale code ENERGY via the website, while mobile app users can use the code COVERT.

General tickets will be available from February 23, 2024, at 9 am GMT. Tickets can be purchased from Ticketmaster or via the official website of the band and prices have not been announced as of this writing.

The Libertines UK tour 2024 dates and venues

The Libertines are set to release their latest studio album, All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade, on March 8, 2024, via Virgin EMI Records. The band elaborated on their upcoming release in an interview with NME on October 19, 2023, with band member Doherty stating:

"All we want to do is write beautiful songs. That’s what we’ve always wanted to do, but we got distracted – mostly by ourselves. On this occasion, we followed the pattern of writing songs that we believe in but there was nothing else to say; no fanfare, no cacophony. This is the album we’re proud of."

Carl Barat, one of the two lead vocalists of the band added:

"It’s proper toe-to-toe with the demons, but because I believe so much in Carl, Gary, John and this record, it’s a pleasure. I just want to do my bit, be as professional as I can, let people hear the songs, and then go and play them."

The full list of dates and venues for The Libertines' 2024 UK and Ireland tour is given below:

September 23, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland, 3Olympia Theatre

September 24, 2024 – Belfast, Northern Ireland, The Telegraph Building

October 3, 2024 – Birmingham, UK, O2 Academy

October 4, 2024 – Norwich, UK, UEA

October 5, 2024 – Cambridge, UK, The Corn Exchange

October 7, 2024 – Cardiff, UK, Great Hall

October 8, 2024 – Bristol, UK, O2 Academy

October 18, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland, Barrowland Ballroom

October 19, 2024 – Liverpool, UK, Mountford Hall

October 21, 2024 – Nottingham, UK, Rock City

October 22, 2024 – Leeds, UK, O2 Academy

October 30, 2024 – London, UK, Roundhouse

October 31, 2024 – London, UK, Roundhouse

November 4, 2024 – Sheffield, UK, The Octagon

November 5, 2024 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK, NX

November 7, 2024 – Manchester, UK, Albert Hall

Apart from the upcoming album tour, The Libertines is set to perform at the 2024 Brighton Beach festival, which will also feature bands such as The Big Moon, The Charlatans, and The Mary Wolpers.