Yard Act North American Tour 2024: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Yard Act North American Tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from October 2, 2024, to October 19, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour is in support of the band's second studio album, Where's My Utopia? as well as the previously announced tour of the same name.

Yard Act announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Mexico City, Montreal, Chicago, and Toronto, among others, via a post on their official Instagram account on February 14, 2024.

The presale for the tour will be available on February 15, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. EST and can be accessed with the code ENERGY for website users and COVERT for app users.

General tickets will be available on February 16, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. EST. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article. Tickets can be purchased from Ticketmaster or Live Nation.

Yard Act North American Tour 2024: Dates and venues

Yard Act is set to release its latest studio album, Where's My Utopia?, on March 1, 2024, via Island Records. Speaking about the album in an exclusive interview with NME on October 23, 2023, Yard Act frontman James Smith stated:

“It’s about hope and perseverance. A lot of what we’ve always done has been rooted in where society is at and a comment on the times, but it’s more universal. Human beings have always been driven by our ambitions."

The frontman continued:

"In a world where there’s currently supermarkets where you can get food from and houses you can live in, once we’ve got the basics covered our minds aspire for other things our minds think are important because we’re not content in just being animals.”

Yard Act has announced its latest 2024 tour to support said album. The full list of dates and venues for the Yard Act North American Tour 2024 is given below:

October 2, 2024 — Minneapolis, Minnesota at Fine Line

October 3, 2024 — Cudahy, Wisconsin at X-Ray Arcade

October 4, 2024 — Chicago, Illinois at Metro

October 5, 2024 — Cleveland, Ohio at Grog Shop

October 7, 2024 — Toronto, Ontario at Axis Club

October 8, 2024 — Montreal, Quebec at Bar Le Ritz

October 10, 2024 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Union Transfer

October 11, 2024 — Cambridge, Massachusetts at The Sinclair

October 12, 2024 — New York City, New York at Irving Plaza

October 15, 2024 — Washington, DC at Black Cat

October 16, 2024 — Asheville, North Carolina at Eulogy

October 17, 2024 — Atlanta, Georgia at Terminal West

October 19, 2024 — Mexico City, Mexico at Foro Puebla

The dates and venues for the other tour dates, including the UK and Europe tour, of Yard Act are also given below:

March 13, 2024 – Norwich, UK at UEA

March 14, 2024 – Nottingham, UK at Rock City

March 15, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at O2 Academy

March 16, 2024 – Manchester, UK at O2 Apollo

March 17, 2024 – Newcastle, UK at Northumbria University

March 19, 2024 – Belfast, Northern Ireland at Mandela Hall

March 20, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland at Vicar Street

March 22, 2024 – Liverpool, UK at Invisible Wind Factory

March 23, 2024 – Bristol, UK at O2 Academy

March 25, 2024 – Brighton, UK at Dome

March 27, 2024 – London, UK at Eventim Apollo

April 4, 2024 – Nantes, France at Stereolux

April 5, 2024 – Paris, France at Cabaret Sauvage

April 6, 2024 – Bordeaux, France at Rock School Barbey

April 8, 2024 – Lisbon, Portugal at Lav

April 9, 2024 – Madrid, Spain at Mon

April 11, 2024 – Barcelona, Spain at La 2

April 12, 2024 – Lyon, France at Le Transbordeur

April 13, 2024 – Bologna, Italy at Locomotiv Club

April 14, 2024 – Milan, Italy at Santeria Toscana 31

April 16, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland at Mascotte

April 17, 2024 – Munich, Germany at Muffathalle

April 18, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Festsaal Kreuzberg

April 20, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden at Slaktkyrkan

April 24, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany at Uebel & Gefährlich

April 25, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Paradiso

April 26, 2024 – Nijmegen, Netherlands at Doornrosie

April 27, 2024 – Cologne, Germany at Kantine

April 28, 2024 – Brussels, Belgium at Les Nuits Botanique

May 30, 2024 — Solana Beach, California at Belly Up Tavern

May 31, 2024 — Los Angeles, California at The Regent Theater

August 1, 2024 — Pioneertown, California at Pappy and Harriet’s

August 3, 2024 — Santa Cruz, California at The Catalyst Atrium

August 4, 2024 — San Francisco, California at The Independent

August 6, 2024 — Portland, Oregon at Mississippi Studios

August 7, 2024 — Vancouver, British Columbia at Rickshaw Theatre

August 8, 2024 — Seattle, Washington State at The Crocodile

August 3, 2024 — Leeds, UK at Millenium Square

Aside from the various tour dates, Yard Act will also perform at a number of festivals in between their tour legs, with the most prominent ones being Meo Kalorama in Portugal and Sziget Festival in Germany.

