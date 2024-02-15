Yard Act North American Tour 2024: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Yard Act North American Tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from October 2, 2024, to October 19, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour is in support of the band's second studio album, Where's My Utopia? as well as the previously announced tour of the same name.
Yard Act announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Mexico City, Montreal, Chicago, and Toronto, among others, via a post on their official Instagram account on February 14, 2024.
The presale for the tour will be available on February 15, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. EST and can be accessed with the code ENERGY for website users and COVERT for app users.
General tickets will be available on February 16, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. EST. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article. Tickets can be purchased from Ticketmaster or Live Nation.
Yard Act North American Tour 2024: Dates and venues
Yard Act is set to release its latest studio album, Where's My Utopia?, on March 1, 2024, via Island Records. Speaking about the album in an exclusive interview with NME on October 23, 2023, Yard Act frontman James Smith stated:
“It’s about hope and perseverance. A lot of what we’ve always done has been rooted in where society is at and a comment on the times, but it’s more universal. Human beings have always been driven by our ambitions."
The frontman continued:
"In a world where there’s currently supermarkets where you can get food from and houses you can live in, once we’ve got the basics covered our minds aspire for other things our minds think are important because we’re not content in just being animals.”
Yard Act has announced its latest 2024 tour to support said album. The full list of dates and venues for the Yard Act North American Tour 2024 is given below:
- October 2, 2024 — Minneapolis, Minnesota at Fine Line
- October 3, 2024 — Cudahy, Wisconsin at X-Ray Arcade
- October 4, 2024 — Chicago, Illinois at Metro
- October 5, 2024 — Cleveland, Ohio at Grog Shop
- October 7, 2024 — Toronto, Ontario at Axis Club
- October 8, 2024 — Montreal, Quebec at Bar Le Ritz
- October 10, 2024 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Union Transfer
- October 11, 2024 — Cambridge, Massachusetts at The Sinclair
- October 12, 2024 — New York City, New York at Irving Plaza
- October 15, 2024 — Washington, DC at Black Cat
- October 16, 2024 — Asheville, North Carolina at Eulogy
- October 17, 2024 — Atlanta, Georgia at Terminal West
- October 19, 2024 — Mexico City, Mexico at Foro Puebla
The dates and venues for the other tour dates, including the UK and Europe tour, of Yard Act are also given below:
- March 13, 2024 – Norwich, UK at UEA
- March 14, 2024 – Nottingham, UK at Rock City
- March 15, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at O2 Academy
- March 16, 2024 – Manchester, UK at O2 Apollo
- March 17, 2024 – Newcastle, UK at Northumbria University
- March 19, 2024 – Belfast, Northern Ireland at Mandela Hall
- March 20, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland at Vicar Street
- March 22, 2024 – Liverpool, UK at Invisible Wind Factory
- March 23, 2024 – Bristol, UK at O2 Academy
- March 25, 2024 – Brighton, UK at Dome
- March 27, 2024 – London, UK at Eventim Apollo
- April 4, 2024 – Nantes, France at Stereolux
- April 5, 2024 – Paris, France at Cabaret Sauvage
- April 6, 2024 – Bordeaux, France at Rock School Barbey
- April 8, 2024 – Lisbon, Portugal at Lav
- April 9, 2024 – Madrid, Spain at Mon
- April 11, 2024 – Barcelona, Spain at La 2
- April 12, 2024 – Lyon, France at Le Transbordeur
- April 13, 2024 – Bologna, Italy at Locomotiv Club
- April 14, 2024 – Milan, Italy at Santeria Toscana 31
- April 16, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland at Mascotte
- April 17, 2024 – Munich, Germany at Muffathalle
- April 18, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Festsaal Kreuzberg
- April 20, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden at Slaktkyrkan
- April 24, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany at Uebel & Gefährlich
- April 25, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Paradiso
- April 26, 2024 – Nijmegen, Netherlands at Doornrosie
- April 27, 2024 – Cologne, Germany at Kantine
- April 28, 2024 – Brussels, Belgium at Les Nuits Botanique
- May 30, 2024 — Solana Beach, California at Belly Up Tavern
- May 31, 2024 — Los Angeles, California at The Regent Theater
- August 1, 2024 — Pioneertown, California at Pappy and Harriet’s
- August 3, 2024 — Santa Cruz, California at The Catalyst Atrium
- August 4, 2024 — San Francisco, California at The Independent
- August 6, 2024 — Portland, Oregon at Mississippi Studios
- August 7, 2024 — Vancouver, British Columbia at Rickshaw Theatre
- August 8, 2024 — Seattle, Washington State at The Crocodile
- August 3, 2024 — Leeds, UK at Millenium Square
Aside from the various tour dates, Yard Act will also perform at a number of festivals in between their tour legs, with the most prominent ones being Meo Kalorama in Portugal and Sziget Festival in Germany.
Meet the man that a Peanuts character was named after HERE