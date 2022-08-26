Living with a Serial Killer: What did Anthony Sowell do and how many people did he kill?

Anthony Sowell, dubbed the "Cleveland Strangler," reportedly s*xually assaulted and afterwards, murdered 11 women between 2007 and 2009. The remains of the victims were found on his Mount Pleasant property, a literal house of horrors, two days before Halloween in 2009. Authorities made the harrowing discovery while investigating a s*xual assault report.

Sowell targeted vulnerable black women, luring them into his house with drugs and alcohol before r*ping and strangling them to death. His arrest and conviction were made possible by the efforts of other women who had survived and fled the house of horrors.

Now, years later, Living With a Serial Killer is set to revisit the gruesome and horrifying story of the Cleveland Strangler whose killing spree proved to be a nightmare come true. The episode, titled Anthony Sowell, will air on Oxygen this Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 9 pm ET. The synopsis states:

"East Cleveland is shattered when the bodies of 11 murdered women are found in a house of horrors; as the crimes become public, the killer's sister faces death threats and reminders of a childhood spent with a young man turned monster."

Trigger warning: This article contains information about graphic violence.

Who were the 11 women Anthony Sowell murdered?

Before Anthony Sowell's ultimate arrest on October 31, 2009, women in the Cleveland community were living in fear. Black women were reportedly disappearing in mysterious ways for two consecutive years, and authorities failed to provide an answer to the questions that were raised about the horrible stench that filled the air near Sowell's residence.

It was later revealed that all of his victims had a similar background of drug addiction and substance abuse. While most of them were mothers, some had estranged connections with their families. The remains of these 11 women were found scattered in and around Anthony Sowell's property. He was found guilty in 2011 and sentenced to death. The serial killer, however, died while on death row in February 2021.

Here is a list of the names of nine women who were reportedly identified as his victims.

Tonia Carmichael

The first victim found was 52-year-old Warrensville Heights, Ohio, resident Tonia Carmichael. She disappeared in 2008 after telling a friend she was going out to have a good time. Carmichael was an addict, according to her family, and they assert that because of her drug use in the past, authorities decided not to look into her disappearance.

Telacia Fortson

31-year-old Telacia Fortson of East Cleveland, Ohio, went missing in June. The mother-of-three was a drug addict, due to which she lost custody of her children to the state. However, she was only reported missing on October 31 after word of the murders at Anthony Sowell's home started spreading.

Tishana Culver

One of Anthony Sowell's neighbors on Imperial Avenue was Tishana Culver, who resided a short distance from Sowell's horror house. The mother-of-four, 31, was never reported missing after her family last saw her in June 2008. She was a beautician with a history of drug charges.

Nancy Cobbs

Cleveland resident Nancy Cobbs, 44, went missing in April, right before her birthday. Both the Cleveland police and the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority reportedly received reports of her disappearance. The mother-of-four shared a house with a daughter not far from Sowell's and was well-known in the neighborhood, mostly for her history as a drug abuser.

Amelda Hunter

In a similar case, mother-of-three Amelda "Amy" Hunter, 47, allegedly disappeared in April 2008 but was only reported missing on November 3, the following year. According to her brother, he frequently dropped her off in Sowell's neighborhood and was aware of their rendevouz.

Crystal Dozier

38-year-old Crystal Dozier was last seen in October of 2007, and her family filed a missing report at the time. She resided a few miles from Sowell's home on the east side of the city, but had previously lived on the same street as the accused.

Michelle Mason

Michelle Mason, who seldom went more than two days without speaking to her family, went missing on October 12, 2008. She was reported missing after her family failed to get in touch with her for a few days. Despite the fact that she had ceased cashing her Social Security benefits, her sister claims that the police didn't take her complaint seriously because of her background.

Janice Webb

The 48-year-old Clevelander, Janice Webb, was a regular visitor to Sowell's area. Her last known whereabouts were on June 3, and her family reported her missing on August 2. Authorities reportedly checked with friends and family, as well as local hospitals and shelters, but were unable to locate her. Her sister remembers her as a caring individual who unfortunately fell victim to substance abuse.

Kim Yvette

Police received a missing person complaint for Cleveland resident Kim Yvette Smith, 44, on November 2. She was last seen on January 1.

Two survivors, Latundra Billups and Shawn Morris, made it possible for authorities to finally raid Anthony Sowell's house.

The former was reportedly beaten, r*ped, and then strangled with a cord by the serial killer. She went unconscious and was allowed to leave when she woke up. Billups' official report from September 22, 2009, assisted authorities in obtaining a warrant to raid the house.

Learn more about the case of Cleveland Strangler Anthony Sowell on Living With a Serial Killer this Saturday, August 27. The episode airs on Oxygen at 9 pm ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora