Anthrax and Black Label Society Tour 2023 ft. Exodus: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, and more

Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Exodus have announced a tour scheduled for 2023. The 24-date tour will kick off on January 17, at the Revolution Concert House in Boise, Idaho, and wrap up in Oakland, California, at the Fox Theatre on February 18. Anthrax and Black Label Society co-headlined a tour together earlier this year.
Tickets for the shows will be available from November 4 at 10 am via Ticketmaster. Interested fans can join the queue via the ticket website.
In a statement, Anthrax said:
"We are so pumped to be hitting the road again with Black Label Society. We had such a great time when we toured with them earlier this year, that we had talked about doing it again when we were still on the road together. And, having the guys from Exodus on the bill as special guest, will definitely make this a tour not to miss."
Meanwhile, Black Label Society's Zakk Wylde said:
"Anthrax are one of the bestest legendary metal/thrash bands of all time. I have been buds with Scotty, Charlie, Frankie and Joey for over 30 years and they are some of the bestest people you will meet. Jon is the bestest new addition Anthrax could ask for."
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Exodus 2023 tour dates
- Jan. 17 - Boise, ID at Revolution Concert House
- Jan. 18 - Seattle, WA at Paramount Theatre
- Jan. 20 - Vancouver, BC at PNE Forum
- Jan. 21 - Penticton, BC at So. Okanagan Events Ctr.
- Jan. 22 - Calgary, AB at Grey Eagle Events Centre
- Jan. 24 - Winnipeg, MB at Burton Cummings
- Jan. 25 - Grand Forks, ND at Alerus Center
- Jan. 27 - Madison, WI at The Sylvee
- Jan. 28 - Mt. Pleasant, MI at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
- Jan. 29 - Chicago, IL at Radius
- Jan. 31 - Montclair, NJ at Wellmont Theater
- Feb. 02 - Portland, ME at Cross Insurance Arena
- Feb. 03 - Uncasville, CT at Mohegan Sun Arena
- Feb. 04 - Bethlehem, PA at Sands Bethlehem Event Center
- Feb. 05 - Boston, MA at House of Blues
- Feb. 07 - Corbin, KY at Corbin Arena
- Feb. 08 - St. Louis, MO at The Factory at The District
- Feb. 10 - San Antonio, TX at Tech Port Center + Arena
- Feb. 11 - Houston, TX at Bayou
- Feb. 13 - Omaha, NE at The Admiral Theater
- Feb. 14 - Oklahoma City, OK at The Criterion
- Feb. 15 - Albuquerque, NM at Revel
- Feb. 17 - Riverside, CA at Municipal Auditorium
- Feb. 18 - Oakland, CA at Fox Theater.
Exodus to join Anthrax and Black Label Society on 2023 tour
Joining the tour is American thrash metal band Exodus. The band currently consists of guitarists Gary Holt and Lee Altus, bassist Jack Gibson, drummer Tom Hunting, and lead vocalist Steve "Zetro" Souza. The band does not have any original members left other than Hunting.
Exodus guitarist Gary Holt said:
"Exodus are super stoked to announce that we will be touring with Anthrax and Black Label Society. Touring with our long-time friends is always an epic good time, and now we get to tour with BLS and watch Zakk and company rip it up nightly too! Going to be awesome and we will be bringing our unique brand of audio violence to every city! Let the metal roll!"
The band’s most recent work was their eleventh studio album, Persona Non Grata, which was released in November last year.