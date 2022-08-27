Pantera Reunion Tour dates: Ticket details and all you need to know

Last month, the surviving members of American heavy metal band Pantera announced a reunion tour. This month, they released more details.

The band is reuniting after 20 years since they last performed as Pantera in 2001. The tour will feature Pantera's surviving members, Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown. They will be joined by Ozzy Osbourne, lead guitarist Zakk Wylde, and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante.

The band was earlier reported to headline significant festivals across North America and Europe. They are also said to host some of their headline concerts in 2023.

Pantera Reunion Tour 2022 dates and tickets

As of now, the surviving members of Pantera, along with Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante, have announced three dates for December. The band will perform at the Knotfest Colombia, Knotfest Chile, and Knotfest Brasil festivals, all of which are slated to take place in December. Tickets for all the shows are available through Knotfest's website.

December 9: The Knotfest Colombia festival will take place at the Campín Circuit of Bogotá. It will be headlined by Judas Priest and Pantera. The lineup also includes Bring Me the Horizon, Trivium, Hypocrisy, Sepultura, Suicide Silence, and Sold, among other bands.

December 11: The Knotfest Chile festival at the Estadio Monumental in Santiago will feature the band along with Judas Priest and Slipknot. They will headline the first edition of the Knotfest Chile festival. The festival will also feature Bring Me the Horizon, Trivium, Mr. Bungle, Sepultura, Motionless in White, Vended, and Project 46.

December 18: Knotfest Brasil at Sambódromo do Anhembi em São Paulo will feature Pantera and the headliners mentioned above.

A presale for the festival will begin on August 29 at 9.00 am PT and last through August 31 at 8.59 am PT. A general sale for the public will start on August 31 at 9.00 am while supplies last. Tickets are priced between $275 and $499.

Knotfest notes on its website:

“Years, months, days and a somewhat apocalyptic pandemic the faithful had to wait to witness this resurrection called Knotfest Colombia 2022. But having defied time, life and death will have, in this case, an absolutely frenetic reward , miraculous, unbeatable: the most powerful celebration of extreme sounds our region has ever seen live!”

More about the band

Pantera is regarded as one of the most influential bands in heavy metal history. Formed in 1981, the band's original lineup consisted of the Abbott brothers: drummer Vinnie Paul and guitarist Dimebag Darrell, along with bassist Rex Brown and lead vocalist Phil Anselmo. Guitarist Dimebag Darrell passed away in 2004 while performing on stage. His brother, drummer Vinnie Paul, passed away in 2018 due to heart disease.

The band is known for being part of the second wave of the thrash metal scene from the late 1980s to early-to-mid 1990s.

Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante, who is filling in for Vinnie Paul, has been close to the band since the '80s. In 1983, Benante joined Anthrax. He is the band's drummer to date. He is also a member of a crossover thrash band called Stormtroopers of Death.

