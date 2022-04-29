Bay Strikes Back Tour ft. Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel: Tickets, where to buy, dates, and more

American thrash metal band Testament has announced the Bay Strikes Back Tour with Exodus and Death Angel slated for September and October. The fall leg of the Bay Strikes Back Tour will kick off on September 9 in Phoenix, Arizona, with shows stretching through October 15 in San Jose, California. The bands also have shows slated in Canada for the Bay Strikes Back Tour.
Tickets for the tour are available through Testament’s official website.
Testament frontman Chuck Billy said in a statement:
"We’ve all been having a killer time playing a lot of sold-out shows for die-hard metal fans across the US, and we wanna keep the party rolling.”
Bay Strikes Back Tour 2022 tour dates
- September 9 - Phoenix, Ariz. at Van Buren
- September 10 - Albuquerque, N.M. at Sunshine Theater
- September 12 - Wichita, Kan. at Cotillion
- September 13 - Kansas City, Mo. at Truman
- September 15 - St. Louis, Mo. at The Pageant
- September 16 - Nashville, Tenn. at Brooklyn Bowl
- September 18 - St. Petersburg, Fla. at Jannus Live
- September 19 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. at Revolution
- September 21 - Asheville, N.C. at Orange Peel
- September 22 - Silver Spring, Md. at Fillmore
- September 23 - Stroudsburg, Pa. at Sherman Theater
- September 26 - Hartford, Ct. at Webster Theater
- September 27 - Albany, N.Y. at Empire Live
- September 28 - Portland, Maine at State Theatre
- September 30 - Montreal, Quebec at Mtelus
- October 1 - London, Ontario at London Music Hall
- October 3 - Ft. Wayne, Ind. at Piere's
- October 4 - Milwaukee, Wis. at The Rave
- October 6 - Winnipeg, Manitoba at Burton Cummings Theatre
- October 8 - Calgary, Alberta at Palace Theatre
- October 10 - Vancouver, British Columbia at Commodore
- October 12 - Ventura, Calif. at Majestic Ventura Theater
- October 13 - Los Angeles, Calif. at The Wiltern
- October 14 - Reno, Nev. at Cargo
- October 15 - San Jose, Calif. at San Jose Civic
More about Testament
Testament was formed in 1983 under the name Legacy. The band's current lineup comprises rhythm guitarist Eric Peterson, lead vocalist Chuck Billy, lead guitarist Alex Skolnick, bassist Steve Di Giorgio, and drummer Dave Lombardo.
The Bay Strikes Back Tour is going into action after the band’s reunion with Dave Lombardo. Loudwire quoted Chuck Billy saying:
“I’ll state the obvious, we are more than overwhelmed to welcome back Dave Lombardo to play drums with Testament. We are so excited to share the stage again with Lombardo.”
Testament is one of the most popular and influential bands in the thrash metal scene, and the band is considered to be one of the leaders of the second wave of the genre in the late 1980s.
Death Angel's Mark Osegueda said:
“I can’t begin to tell all of you how excited Death Angel is that this amazing tour has been extended with a second leg of North American dates! Night after night all three bands see how amazing the crowd reactions have been and we as band members are also so appreciative that we’re back doing what we love doing most of all! Playing music and exchanging energy with the most passionate fans of all! Thrash Metal Fans! 'The Bay Strikes Back Tour' is extending its endless reach! See you on the road!!”
Testament, Death Angel, and Exodus were labeled among the big six of the 1980s Bay Area thrash metal scene.