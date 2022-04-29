Bay Strikes Back Tour ft. Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel: Tickets, where to buy, dates, and more

American thrash metal band Testament has announced the Bay Strikes Back Tour with Exodus and Death Angel slated for September and October. The fall leg of the Bay Strikes Back Tour will kick off on September 9 in Phoenix, Arizona, with shows stretching through October 15 in San Jose, California. The bands also have shows slated in Canada for the Bay Strikes Back Tour.

Tickets for the tour are available through Testament’s official website.

Testament frontman Chuck Billy said in a statement:

"We’ve all been having a killer time playing a lot of sold-out shows for die-hard metal fans across the US, and we wanna keep the party rolling.”

Bay Strikes Back Tour 2022 tour dates

September 9 - Phoenix, Ariz. at Van Buren

September 10 - Albuquerque, N.M. at Sunshine Theater

September 12 - Wichita, Kan. at Cotillion

September 13 - Kansas City, Mo. at Truman

September 15 - St. Louis, Mo. at The Pageant

September 16 - Nashville, Tenn. at Brooklyn Bowl

September 18 - St. Petersburg, Fla. at Jannus Live

September 19 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. at Revolution

September 21 - Asheville, N.C. at Orange Peel

September 22 - Silver Spring, Md. at Fillmore

September 23 - Stroudsburg, Pa. at Sherman Theater

September 26 - Hartford, Ct. at Webster Theater

September 27 - Albany, N.Y. at Empire Live

September 28 - Portland, Maine at State Theatre

September 30 - Montreal, Quebec at Mtelus

October 1 - London, Ontario at London Music Hall

October 3 - Ft. Wayne, Ind. at Piere's

October 4 - Milwaukee, Wis. at The Rave

October 6 - Winnipeg, Manitoba at Burton Cummings Theatre

October 8 - Calgary, Alberta at Palace Theatre

October 10 - Vancouver, British Columbia at Commodore

October 12 - Ventura, Calif. at Majestic Ventura Theater

October 13 - Los Angeles, Calif. at The Wiltern

October 14 - Reno, Nev. at Cargo

October 15 - San Jose, Calif. at San Jose Civic

More about Testament

Testament was formed in 1983 under the name Legacy. The band's current lineup comprises rhythm guitarist Eric Peterson, lead vocalist Chuck Billy, lead guitarist Alex Skolnick, bassist Steve Di Giorgio, and drummer Dave Lombardo.

The Bay Strikes Back Tour is going into action after the band’s reunion with Dave Lombardo. Loudwire quoted Chuck Billy saying:

“I’ll state the obvious, we are more than overwhelmed to welcome back Dave Lombardo to play drums with Testament. We are so excited to share the stage again with Lombardo.”

Testament is one of the most popular and influential bands in the thrash metal scene, and the band is considered to be one of the leaders of the second wave of the genre in the late 1980s.

Death Angel's Mark Osegueda said:

“I can’t begin to tell all of you how excited Death Angel is that this amazing tour has been extended with a second leg of North American dates! Night after night all three bands see how amazing the crowd reactions have been and we as band members are also so appreciative that we’re back doing what we love doing most of all! Playing music and exchanging energy with the most passionate fans of all! Thrash Metal Fans! 'The Bay Strikes Back Tour' is extending its endless reach! See you on the road!!”

Testament, Death Angel, and Exodus were labeled among the big six of the 1980s Bay Area thrash metal scene.

