Anton Danyluk net worth: How much wealth does the Love Island star have?

Anton Danyluk is a reality television star who rose to fame after appearing on Love Island season 5, which aired back in 2019. Love Island star Anton Danyluk is a recent addition to the spin-off Love Island: All-Stars on ITV. The twenty-nine-year-old celebrity has already made a huge name for himself and has a sensational presence on social media. His lucrative television appearances and other businesses have made Anton the owner of several millions worth of net worth.

Anton Danyluk played a major role in enhancing the popularity of Love Island season 5, which is regarded as one of the best seasons overall. Throughout his time on the show, he contributed comic relief, drama, and a few unexpected tears. Together with Belle Hassan, he took fifth place.

Anton is reportedly one of the wealthiest reality stars in the UK, according to Business Insider. Based on the research and information gathered by Forbes and Wikipedia, Anton Danyluk has a $5 million net worth as of 2024.

A look into Love Island star Anton Danyluk's early life and career

Anton Danyluk at the ITV Palooza 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Born in Scotland on September 7, 1995, Anton Danyluk is a well-known and wealthy reality star hailing from the United Kingdom. Scotland's Airdrie is his home. He has previously been on the reality television series Glow. In addition to being a model, he also owns a gym called The Ranch Fitness Retreat.

Anton has changed since his first appearance on Love Island season 5 in 2019—not just in terms of his romantic life but also in terms of his professional life. The twenty-nine-year-old, who gained notoriety as a fitness enthusiast, is currently included on the Love Island: All-Stars Instagram wealth list.

According to the online casino Nieuwe Casinos, Anton, who has an incredible 1 million followers on his Instagram page, might be earning an incredible £7,700 for each sponsored Instagram post.

Along with these accomplishments, Anton is the author of the book 50 Steps to the Best Version of Yourself and produced a documentary on the problems men face with their appearance, which was broadcast on BBC Scotland earlier this year. All of his multiple sources of income enable Anton to have a net worth in the millions.

Anton Danyluk's journey on Love Island Season 5

Being an OG Islander on the show's season 5, Anton dated Amy Hart before she moved on to Curtis Pritchard. Anton was subsequently paired with several participants during his stay in the villa, including Towie star Elma Pazar and eventual season winner Amber Gill.

However, Anton didn't meet Belle Hassan until day thirty. The two remained together until day fifty-six, when they were finally split up, right before the championship.

Love Island star Anton Danyluk's recent whereabouts explored

Anton relocated to Dubai after leaving the island villa and is currently employed as a fitness coach. After starting a new company that organizes fitness events, Anton settled down in the United Arab Emirates in 2020.

Back in October 2021, he surprised his admirers by posting a picture of his car after an accident that showed how worn out it was, with the bonnet being entirely shattered. The number plate could be seen on the car's roof in the image, which was torn off due to the impact of the collision, and an exploding airbag inside the vehicle. The severity of the accident was tremendous, and Anton had escaped death miraculously.

After a while, Anton described how, happily, no one was harmed in the collision when he collided with the side of a bus that was driving across him.