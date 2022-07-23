Anything's Possible ending explained: Did Kelsa and Khal break up?

Billy Porter's Anything's Possible has been released on Amazon Prime Video with a great critical and commercial response. The anticipated film lived up to its hype in every way, bringing forth a beautiful romantic comedy that challenged gender norms. The Eva Reign starrer succeeded in its goal of normalizing a cis-trans relationship.

While this is a standout premise in LGBTQI+ representation, with most films aiming to center it around shattering gender norms, this film worked like an ordinary rom-com with just the exception of a heterosexual couple. The film's ending summed up everything beautifully by resolving the missing links and establishing how "love" and "relationship" are not always interdependent. Sure, we have seen it before, but this film did a great job showcasing it.

Anything's Possible was released on July 22, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video.

Anything's Possible ending: A summer love that stays

The conclusion of Anything's Possible was all about resolutions. It started with Em's (Courtnee Carter) confession about her finger injury. After she admitted that Kelsa (Eva Reign) did not assault her, she and Kelsa made up for the rift between them.

Following this, Kelsa and her mother resolved the issues between them. Kelsa's mother's explanation was the last bit of confidence the teenager needed to embrace her own identity. She also understood that she was a lovable person, which led her to accept Khal's (played by Abubakr Ali) love.

The subsequent sequence showed Khal and Kelsa enjoying a romantic summer with each other. The beautifully shot sequence also depicted their graduation and subsequent preparation for their life ahead of high school. Khal's parents accepted his decision not to go to university, and everyone else accepted Khal and Kelsa's relationship.

This glorious phase ended with the difficult conversation between Khal and Kelsa before Kelsa's move to college. Kelsa revealed that Khal had helped her embrace herself, but she needed to learn more. It was almost like a first step. Khal accepted her decision and settled for a breakup.

Before Kelsa and Khal parted for the final time, Khal asked her one crucial question: what was her favorite animal? This was a poetic scene as Kelsa and Khal often talked about animals and their habits. Kelsa replied that she did not know yet.

In the closing moments, Khal was seen typing on his Reddit account about how Kelsa was a temporary phase in his life, but it taught him a lot about life and love. Soon, he received an email from Kelsa. In Kelsa's latest vlog, she revealed that the Marsh Harrier was her favorite animal and that she made this vlog to answer a question from someone she loves.

This final sequence showed how Kelsa and Khal still loved each other, maybe not in an "I want you" way, but in a more subtle appreciative way. Anything's Possible paid tribute to this latent and lingering love in its final moments, capping off a perfect film.

