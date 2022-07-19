Who is Eva Reign? 5 things to know about director Billy Porter's lead in Anything's Possible

Ahead of the much-anticipated Anything's Possible by Billy Porter, there has been a sudden spark of interest in Eva Reign, who plays the protagonist in the film. Before turning to acting, Reign had worked as a journalist for popular publications like Vogue and Highsnobiety.

Anything's Possible marks her first film appearance. Prior to this, she has starred in two short films, multiple commercials and Pantene's #beautifuLGBTQ 2019 Pride campaign.

Anything's Possible is a product of Ximena/Alvaro Garcia Lecuona's writing and LGBTQ+ icon Billy Porter's vision. The romantic comedy will follow the love story of a cisgender boy Khal and a transgender girl Kelsa. Reign plays the role of Kelsa in the light-hearted romance, which will also aim to deliver an important social message.

With a never-been-done-before premise, this film is sure to make headlines after its release on July 22, 2022.

Given that this is Eva Reign's debut performance, not many viewers know much about her. So, here are five quick facts that will help you get an insight into this prolifc personality.

Five byte-sized facts about Anything's Possible star Eva Reign

The multitalented Eva Reign was born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri, where she began her started as a GLAAD Campus Ambassador. She went on to be a writer, journalist, actor, and much more. Speaking about her role in Anything's Possible, Eva said:

"I got to play a trans girl living her best life and work with the legendary Billy Porter who I simply adore."

Here are some things to know about the soon-to-be Hollywood sensation:

1) Eva Reign was a journalist working on trans experiences before shifting to acting

Eva Reign had a long and fulfilling career as a journalist, having worked for big names like Vogue, The Cut, and Highsnobiety. She was also Assistant Editor at Condé Nast's LGBTQ platform Them, and worked in Transnational, a VICE News show that highlighted LGBTQ+ issues. She has won a Peabody Award and a GLAAD award for the show.

2) This will not be Eva's first time in front of a camera

Anything's Possible is Eva's first venture into films.

However, despite her major work being behind the camera, she has appeared in numerous television commercials. Her most notable work in commercials is Pantene's #beautifuLGBTQ 2019 Pride campaign.

3) Reign is a bonafide member of the BeyHive

Reign describes herself as a staunch member of the BeyHive - a term for devoted members of Beyonce's fanbase. In an interview with Bustle, she revealed that all her friends know about her obsession with the pop star and that they would often quiz her about Beyonce in school.

In the interview, she also spoke about being a fan of artists like SZA, Jhené Aiko, Kelela, Tinashe, Sade and Ariana Grande.

4) Reign was bullied mercilessly in school for how she sounded

Eva Reign was bullied throughout grade school because of her voice and speech impediment, which caused her to stutter when forming certain sounds. In an interview, she recalled that her teachers also refused to defend her from harsh comments by her classmates in a predominantly white school.

5) Eva Reign starred in two short films before her appearance in Anything's Possible

Reign has appeared in two short films by Tourmaline - Salacia, and Mary of Ill Fame. Both short films have been produced by Keanu Reeves.

Anything's Possible is slated to be released on Amazon Prime Video on July 22, 2022. Stay tuned for more updates.

