AOC tests positive for COVID after partying maskless in Miami

American representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, commonly known as AOC, has tested positive for COVID-19.

On January 10, the 32-year-old politician took to her Twitter handle and revealed that she has contracted the virus and is recovering at home.

As per her post, the young politician received a booster shot last fall and urged everyone to do so too.

AOC tests positive for COVID

The news of her testing positive comes days after the congresswoman was spotted hanging out at a Miami bar without a mask.

She was also photographed with her boyfriend Riley Roberts sipping cocktails outside a restaurant maskless. After Republicans made fun of her boyfriend for wearing Birkenstocks, she slammed them for being s*xually frustrated. She tweeted:

"If Republicans are mad they can't date me they can just say that instead of projecting their s*xual frustrations onto my boyfriend's feet. Ya creepy weirdos."

Ocasio-Cortez is known for being a strong advocate for COVID-19 protocols. However, she went against her own principles when she visited Florida in December 2021 when the United States was experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases.

Some Twitter users bashed AOC after she revealed the news

Moments after Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez posted about her condition, most of her Twitter followers flooded the post with wishes of a speedy recovery. However, some Twitter users slammed her for being a hypocrite.

Brendon Leslie @BrendonLeslie PS: @AOC I’m posting this because you’re a lying hypocrite and NOT because I want to sleep with you. PS: @AOC I’m posting this because you’re a lying hypocrite and NOT because I want to sleep with you.

Adam Stroller @StrollerAdam @RepAOC LMAO 7 DAYS AFTER PARTYING IN FLORIDA WITHOUT A MASK @RepAOC LMAO 7 DAYS AFTER PARTYING IN FLORIDA WITHOUT A MASK

Recently, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also received criticism for bailing out at the last minute from a union rally organized by Amazon workers. The Democrat representative promised the workers she'd stand with them at the warehouse rally outside Staten Island but canceled her plan at the last moment.

Around the time of Alexandria's visit, Florida reported 150,251 Covid cases. Since then, its numbers have fallen significantly, with 26,588 new cases reported on January 9.

There is no indication of where she picked up the virus, although 1,928 cases were confirmed on January 9 in Washington, DC, while 81,388 tests confirmed the virus' huge presence in New York.

Also Read Article Continues below

Johns Hopkins University estimates more than 837,000 deaths in the US from Covid-19. About two-thirds of eligible Americans are fully vaccinated.

Edited by Danyal Arabi