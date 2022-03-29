Apink's Chorong announces amicable end to long-drawn legal battle against childhood friend 

Apink member Chorong has finally decided not to go ahead with a legal case against her childhood friend who accused her of high school violence, bringing an end to a year-long controversy.

Following much coverage, the issue seems to have been resolved with the two parties reaching an amiable decision.

In April 2021, "Kim" claimed Chorong was a high school bully

In April 2021, the idol's agency, IST Entertainment, had stated that they would proceed ahead with legal action against Chorong's "friend" Kim.

According to the agency's statement, Kim had allegedly approached the Apink member and threatened to expose alleged false claims of high school violence. The agency went on to claim that the "friend's" intention was to make Chorong retire from the entertainment industry.

Not long after the incident, on April 1, Apink's agency filed an initial criminal complaint at Gangnam Police Station via Wonil Law Firm against Kim, for defamation by alleging false information and attempted coercion.

As the case dragged along for a while, in November 2021, IST Entertainment shared an update on the legal proceedings revealing that “Kim" was found guilty on charges of making threats of false information and that the case was being forwarded to the prosecution.

Now it appears that the legal battle has come to an end after the two resolved misunderstandings.

Apink member Chorong's agency puts out an official statement

On March 28, Chorong’s agency released an official statement, announcing the end of the long legal battle.

The agency opened by stating that all parties involved have agreed to drop the lawsuits filed against each other.

We are informing you that Park Chorong and “A” have resolved all their misunderstandings regarding the series of issues that have caused concern starting last year, and they have agreed to drop all the lawsuits that they had filed against each other during that time, so they are currently in the process of dropping all the accusations.

They went on to state that the Apink member and her friend had a conversation in private, putting to rest all misunderstandings.

Recently, the two people met separately while excluding everyone around them, and they had a meaningful time in which they listened to each other’s stories.

They further stated:

Through their meeting, which occurred for the first time in 13 years, the two opened up about what they were disappointed in and the uncomfortable feelings they had for one another, holding a very frank conversation.

They continued:

After the end of the meaningful discussion, the two resolved all the misunderstandings they had for one another, and they agreed to let go of all the quarreling and the war of attrition, which have been very difficult. Furthermore, they will drop all the lawsuits that they had filed against each other, and they will return to their everyday lives.

The agency concluded by apologizing to fans of Apink and the idol for the months of confusion and legal turmoil, and asking them to continue their support.

Meanwhile, Apink’s Chorong, Bomi, and Namjoo have tested positive for the virus, only a day after members Eunji and Hayoung tested positive.

