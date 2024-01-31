Apolla Socks update: What happened to Kaycee Jones and Brianne Zborowski’s business after Shark Tank?

In April 2022, Kaycee Jones and Brianne Zborowski made an appearance on Shark Tank season 13 episode 18 to pitch their compression socks company, Apolla Socks. The Shark Tank participants wanted to raise $300,000 in exchange for 15% equity.

Shark Tank participants Kaycee and Brianne began their pitch by stating that at least 75% of Americans have foot pain, and Kaycee and Brianne started their presentation by stating that their solution can help. Many people require arch support, which the socks provide, and they are composed of a unique material that wicks away moisture.

For a quarter of the stock, Lori Greiner made an offer of $300,000. After giving it some thought, the business partners asked Lori if she would consider lowering her percentage to 20%.

Lori didn't, stating that she wanted to be present to support the two because they had a lot to learn. Finally, they reached an understanding and made a deal on the ABC show.

A look into Apolla Socks' journey after Shark Tank

As of writing, Apolla Socks has an estimated net worth of $1.2 million, according to Shark Tank Wiki. Since launching their business in 2016, they have sold 120,000 pairs of socks for a total estimated value of $4,1 million, of which $801,00,000 was made in 2021.

Customers account for 85% of sales, with the remaining 25% coming from wholesale. The returns for the company are less than 2%.

It is needless to say that following their appearance on Shark Tank, the brand witnessed excellent sales. The duo recently partnered up with Boston Ballet to create a new line of Joule and K-Warmer socks for ballet dancers, according to Humblerise and the company's website.

As of now, they are focusing on marketing their products to outdoor hobbyists and the general public. Despite taking a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, their sales have grown exponentially. Shark Tank contestants Kaycee and Brianne also host a live Q&A session on their social media channel to further their business.

A brief history of Apolla Socks

Apolla Socks is in the business of producing performance-enhancing compression socks. With increased foot, ankle, and calf stability, runners, weightlifters, and cross-fitters may perform better after using these socks. The concerned socks are also said to lessen aches and exhaustion in the muscles, according to Shark Tank Talks.

Kaycee Jones and Brianne Zborowski were two friends who founded Apolla Socks back in 2016. Before they made their reality television debut in early 2022, they had already created a dedicated customer base and were doing incredibly well.

With a wealth of personal experience under their belts, two former professional dancers set out to design a better sock. After experiencing foot pain themselves, Apolla Socks' founders, Kaycee Jones and Brianne Zborowski, had the concept ready for their company.

Kaycee and Brianne spent a lot of time researching how to make the ideal socks that would save dancers' feet all over the world; thus, their business grew gradually. Though the idea first surfaced in 2013, Kaycee and Brianne didn't start their firm until 2016. The entire foot was intended to be supported and cushioned by the original Apolla sock.

The company has also been recognized and supported by individuals like renowned choreographer Sonya Tayeh and athletes such as footballers, hockey players, and others due to their comfort and support.