Appendage on Hulu: Release date, air time, trailer, and more details

Hulu's upcoming horror movie, Appendage, is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on Monday, October 2, 2023. The film centers around a young fashion designer who seems to be doing quite well on the surface but has various concerns and self-doubt that takes a mental toll on her. Her disturbing thoughts soon also begin to take a physical form, throwing her life into absolute chaos.

Here's the official synopsis of the movie, as per Hulu Press:

''Hannah (Hadley Robinson), a young fashion designer, seems fine on the surface, but secretly struggles with debilitating self-doubt. Soon these buried feelings begin to make Hannah physically sick and sprout into a ferocious growth on her body: The Appendage.''

The description further reads:

''As her health continues to decline, The Appendage begins to fuel her anxieties – her perceived lack of talent at work, her deteriorating relationships with her boyfriend and best friend, and her parents’ lack of love and understanding. At her breaking point, Hannah makes a shocking discovery—there are others out there like her.''

Appendage stars Hadley Robinson in the lead role, alongside various others portraying key supporting characters. The movie is helmed by noted filmmaker Anna Zlokovic, who's also written the screenplay.

Hulu's Appendage cast list: Who stars in the new horror movie?

1) Hadley Robinson as Hannah

Hadley Robinson dons the lead role of Hannah in Hulu's Appendage. Hannah is a young woman who works as a fashion designer. Although she seems to be doing quite well in her career, she goes through long bouts of self-doubt that ultimately begin to take a frightening physical form.

Hannah is the protagonist of the show and it's her journey that forms the crux of the story. Robinson looks in terrific form in the trailer, and it'll be fascinating to watch how her performance pans out. Her other memorable acting credits include The Pale Blue Eye, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, and I'm Thinking of Ending Things, to name a few.

2) Kausar Mohammed as Esther

Kausar Mohammed plays the character of Esther in the new horror movie. More details pertaining to her character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but viewers can expect her to play a crucial role in the story.

Kausa Mohammed has previously starred in quite a few movies and TV shows over the years. These include The Syed Family Xmas Eve Game Night, The Gift, and Slow Vine, among many more.

3) Emily Hampshire as Claudia

Emily Hampshire essays the character of Claudia in Appendage. Not much else is known about her character at this point. Hampshire is a critically acclaimed actress who's been a part of many memorable TV series and movies like Schitt's Creek, 12 Monkeys, Chapelwaite, and others.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the movie also features many others in major supporting roles:

Brandon Mychal Smith as Kaelin

Annie Pisapia as Florence

Desmin Borges as Cristean

Daniel Chioco as Emmett

Craig Kolkebeck as Fred

Deborah Rennard as Stacy

Don't miss Appendage on Hulu on Monday, October 2, 2023.