Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty season 2 episode 3 release date, air time, plot, and more

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty season 2 episode 3, titled The Second Coming, is scheduled to premiere on HBO on August 20, 2023, at 3 am ET.

The hit HBO show follows the story of The Los Angeles Lakers, a struggling NBA team whose luck changes with the advent of Magic Johnson, a youthful and dynamic point guard who swiftly establishes himself as the franchise's face. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, a seasoned center still among the best in the league, helps the Lakers form a potent tandem that propels them to the game finals in their first season of playing together.

However, success for the team does not come quickly as the team must defeat their rivals, the Boston Celtics, and they struggle with internal disputes that could split the group. Despite everything, Magic and Kareem lead the team to numerous titles, solidifying their position as one of the greatest teams in the game.

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty season 2 episode 3 release times for different time zones

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty season 2, episode 3, is almost here, as it is set to release on August 20, 2023. While the release timing for the US is 3 am ET, viewers worldwide must be aware of the international release timings so they don't miss out on another entertaining and thrilling show episode.

Here are the international release timings for the upcoming episode:

United Kingdom: 9 am BST on August 20, 2023

Canada: 10 am ET on August 20, 2023

Australia: 1 pm AEST on August 20, 2023

India: 9:30 pm IST on August 20, 2023

Korea: 5 am KST on August 21, 2023

Japan: 6 am JST on August 20, 2023

Phiippines: 4 am PHT on August 20, 2023

Where to watch/stream Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty season 2 episode 3?

The upcoming episode of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, titled The Second Coming, will be available to stream on HBO Max. Since the show is a Max exclusive, it will not be available for streaming on any other digital platform. Therefore, a subscription to the streaming platform would be necessary to stream the episode.

A quick recap of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty season 2, episode 2

Magic Johnson returns to the Lakers in the first scene of the episode following a knee injury. He is welcomed like a hero, but it is evident that he has not yet entirely healed. During practice, he has difficulty keeping up with the group and is reluctant to make contact.

The Lakers are having trouble winning games in the meantime. The rivalry among the players is escalating as they continue to lose to teams they could easily defeat. However, the head coach, Paul Westhead, is reluctant to make any changes to the team.

The assistant coach, Pat Riley, on the other hand, could be seen aiding Magic to regain his strength. Throughout his recovery journey, Riley emphasizes to Magic that he has the potential to be the best payer in the game. However, that could only be done if Magic had patience and took his time.

The Lakers' game against the Houston Rockets ends the episode. Even though Magic is not at his best, he contributes to the game so much so that they secure the victory. The victory gives the team much-needed momentum and allows Magic to establish himself as one of the most hardworking players.

What to expect from Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty season 2 episode 3?

Numerous sources online have confirmed that the third episode of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty will focus on the story of a young Larry Bird. The episode will show various struggles that Bird went through to establish himself in the sport of Basketball. Even though Bird is impressive at the sport, he finds it hard to catch the attention of collegiate coaches. He also deals with the expectations placed on him coming from a small town.

The episode will also see Indiana state coach, Billy Hodges, extend an offer to Bird on the condition that he completes an additional year of college to improve his game.

The rivalry between Bird and Magic Johnson will also be highlighted in the upcoming episode. Despite the stark differences between the two guys, they share a desire to excel. The episode will tease great fights between the two characters that will happen in future episodes.