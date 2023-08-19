"Zoo animals act better than this": Chalmette High school fight video goes viral, sparks outrage online 

The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a violent brawl that occurred in Chalmette High School, Louisiana on Friday morning. The fight left two teachers injured and eight students arrested. Law enforcement was also forced to deploy a SRO taser at those taking part in the scuffle. Videos of the same have made it to social media, which left internet users startled.

Twitter user @Hello_Im Karma was one of the many who uploaded a video of the Chalmette incident. In the same, an officer was seen tasing students while others attempting to hold down the fighters.

Platform user @MaddieKerthFox8 also uploaded a video where several students were seen violently attacking each other. Despite many concerned teachers and students attempting to stop the altercation, it seemed like they did not succeed.

The reason behind the clash remains unknown at the time of writing this article.

St. Bernard Parish Schools Superintendent Doris Voitier confirmed that a stunt gun was used on two students who took part in the fight. She confirmed that using tasers was in line with safety protocols and added:

“If the school resource officer feels that he cannot stop students from injuring other students, I’ve spoken with our sheriff and they are looking at that; if proper procedures were following by the resource officers.”

A notification about the brawl was sent to all parents as well.

She also confirmed that teachers have been trained to handle such situations and they did well at controlling the matter at hand.

Voitier also addressed the Chalmette fight by saying:

“I don’t say that they’re common at school. I do say we do have a small group of students who seem to feel that that’s the only way they can settle conflict. The vast majority of the student body at this school never engage in a fight.”

Netizens respond to the viral Chalmette High School brawl video

Internet users were horrified by what they saw. Many expressed shock over the Chalmette incident. A few tweets read:

Netizens reacts to viral brawl video (Image via YouTube)

Student Bruce Hills Jr. also expressed weariness about the fight at the school in an interview. He said:

“I personally hope I can graduate but with everything that’s been going on down here, in this school specifically, I’m not sure if I can. You got people getting trampled.”

Parent Tonia Gonzales also said in an interview that she was worried about sending her son to school. She added:

“What’s going to happen? We never know what’s going to happen.”

Another parent, Jessica Braud revealed that her daughter shared with her that there were fights taking place everyday at school and that she feels “unsafe.”

The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that an investigation into the fight is ongoing. The identities of the people involved in the brawl remain unknown at the time of writing this article.