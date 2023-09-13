Apple TV+'s Still Up cast list and characters explored

Apple TV+'s new comedy drama series, titled Still Up, will air on the streaming platform on Friday, September 22, 2023. The show centers around two best friends who are bonded by insomnia. They share their innermost feelings and desires with each other and fall in love. Here's the official synopsis of the show, according to Apple TV+ Press:

''Bonded by insomnia, best friends Lisa and Danny stay connected to each other late into the night and find their way through a world of wonderfully weird surprises as their relationship deepens.''

Still Up features Antonia Thomas and Craig Roberts in the lead roles, alongside many others playing significant supporting characters. The show is helmed by Steve Burge and Natalie Walter.

Still Up cast list: Who stars in Apple TV+'s new comedy series?

1) Antonia Thomas as Lisa

Antonia Thomas plays the lead role of Lisa in Apple TV+'s Still Up. Lisa is an insomniac who finds solace in her best friend Danny's company. They share their most personal feelings with each other as they bond over their mutual lack of sleep.

Lisa is a fascinating woman, and it'll be interesting to see how her character evolves over the course of the show. Antonia Thomas looks quite impressive in the show's trailer, and fans can expect her to deliver a memorable performance. Thomas has previously been a part of quite a few movies and TV shows over the years. These include Suspect, The Good Doctor, Northern Soul, and many more.

2) Craig Roberts as Danny

Actor Craig Roberts dons the role of Danny in the new Apple TV+ comedy series. Danny is Lisa's best friend and also suffers from insomnia. He's a journalist with social anxiety who shares his deepest fears and desires with Lisa every night.

The two have never met, but their bond gets stronger with time, and it'll be interesting to see how their relationship pans out in the show. Craig Roberts looks quite charming in the show's trailer and shares great onscreen chemistry with Antonia Thomas, which is one of the highlights of the show. Viewers might recognize Craig Roberts from The Return of the Yuletide Kid, Bittersweet Symphony, The Fundamentals of Caring, and Red Oaks, among many more.

3) Blake Harrison as Veggie

Actor Blake Harrison plays the character of Veggie in Still Up. Apart from that, not much else is known regarding his character, but he's set to play a pivotal role in the storyline. Blake Harrison is known for his performances in various other movies and TV series like Kate & Koji, The Kindred, Madness in the Method, Agatha and the Truth of Murder, and many more.

Apart from Antonia Thomas, Craig Roberts, and Blake Harrison, Still Up also stars numerous others essaying major supporting characters, including:

Luke Fetherston as Adam

Rich Fulcher as Cat Man

Lois Chimimba as Amy

Samantha Spiro as Veggie's mother

Don't forget to watch Still Up on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 22, 2023. The first three episodes will air on the same day, following which the show is expected to follow a weekly-release format.