Aquaman 2: What happened to Aquaman's son in the original comics? Explained

In Aquaman 2, the titular character's son Arthur Curry Jr., sometimes known as Aquababy, is revealed. Black Manta and Aquababy have a sinister past in DC Comics.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom brings the DCEU to an end and showcases an epic confrontation between one of the most well-known characters in the DC and his legendary arch-nemesis, which comes toward the end of the movie.

Following Aquaman killing his father in the first film, Black Manta, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, is driven to get vengeance. In Aquaman 2, after discovering the Black Trident, Black Manta gets twisted by Kordax, the malevolent exiled king of Necrus.

The Kordax-controlled Black Manta abducts Arthur Jr. to gain the ability to annihilate both underwater and surface realms since only a royal blood sacrifice can liberate the zombie monarch from his icy jail and provide him with what he wants.

Aquaman 2: The story of Aquababy compared to his comic counterpart

Born to Aquaman and Mera, Arthur Curry Jr., sometimes known as "Aquababy," was first seen in October 1965's Aquaman #23.

All of Atlantis embraced Arthur Curry Jr., even Aquaman's brother Ocean Master, who put aside his animosity for Aquaman and became especially close to the infant.

Tragically, in 1977's Adventure Comics #452, Black Manta took advantage of Aquababy's helplessness to attack Aquaman which he knew would sting the Atlantean king, so he abducted the infant.

Because pure Atlanteans can only be out of the sea for a certain amount of time, Black Manta trapped Aquaman's kid within a sphere that gradually filled with air, causing him to pass away slowly and painfully.

Black Manta further hurt Arthur differently, because he kinda allowed Aquaman to rescue his son by vanquishing his close companion and comrade Aqualad.

However, Aquababy did die as a result of Black Manta's cruelty and has remained dead in DC Comics, in contrast to other deceased figures who don't stay dead for long.

This comic history of the infant led a lot of fans to think that Warner Bros. would go in a darker direction and try something different by killing off Aquababy in Aquaman 2. However, as viewers of the film are aware, Aquababy is safe within the DCEU.

Dr. Shin, played by Randall Park, is a scientist who assists Black Manta throughout the movie, but he has his morals too and believes that killing a child is too harsh.

So, he takes the infant away (Even though Black Manta will eventually retrieve the child).

At the conclusion of Aquaman 2, Jason Momoa's Aquaman, Patrick Wilson's Orm, Atlanna played by Nicole Kidman, Amber Heard's Mera, and other players save Arthur Jr. and vanquish Manta and Kordax, averting a catastrophic world cataclysm brought on by the evil figures.

The narrative and character arc of Arthur Curry Jr. in James Gunn's new DCU seems improbable to carry on as there are currently no hopes for an Aquaman 3. Jason Momoa will probably portray the role in the brand-new reboot of the DCU in a somewhat different capacity (or a totally different character).

Thus Aquababy can have a place by his father's side on the big screen again. On the other hand, Momoa's potential DCU participation is also called into question due to the significant reshoots of Aquaman 2.

Therefore, details on Aquaman and his supporting cast in the DCU won't be revealed until James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe is formally launched.

For now, fans can relish the end of The Lost Kingdom. With Black Manta dead and Orm appearing on Earth's surface and having a chance at atonement, Aquaman 2 closes on a joyful and touching note.

Arthur, Mera, and all are left to celebrate in the meantime. The climax features a jubilant Arthur enjoying time off from his royal responsibilities to cherish the child he nearly lost.

Released on December 22, 2023, Aquaman 2 is currently playing in theatres worldwide.