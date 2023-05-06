Aquaman and 4 popular Amber Heard movies to watch amid hollywood exit reports

Last year, Amber Heard made headlines for the defamation trial involving her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. For months, it was all that people talked about. After both parties reached a settlement and dropped their appeals in December 2022, Heard slowly withdrew from public attention.

Recently, Alison Boshoff, a columnist at Daily Mail, shared that Amber Heard has quit Hollywood and has relocated to Spain with her young daughter Oonagh. A friend of the actress reportedly told Boshoff:

"She’s bilingual in Spanish and is happy there, raising her daughter away from all the noise."

The source further added:

"I don’t think she is in any hurry to return to work or to Hollywood, but she will probably come back when the time is right, for the right project."

Amber Heard was passionate about acting from an early age and quit high school to pursue her dream. Over the years, she built up her portfolio tremendously. She may have started with small roles but she eventually landed lead roles in big-budget movies working alongside reputed actors from the industry.

One role in particular that she is known for is Mera in Aquaman. The princess of Xebel, she is Arthur Curry's (Jason Momoa) love interest. Although

Amber Heard's career took a hit due to the defamation trial, she will still be reprising her role in the upcoming movie, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, scheduled to release in December 20, 2023.

In light of reports about her supposed exit from Hollywood, we take a look at a few of her most memorable roles.

5 movies that showcase Amber Heard's acting skills

1) Aquaman (2018)

This movie is based on the DC character, Aquaman and focuses on him growing into the leader of Atlantis and stopping his half-brother from destroying the surface world.

It stars Jason Momoa as the titular character, and he is joined by Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Nicole Kidman.

Amber plays Princess Mera, who is an important character in the movie. When Arther is looking for the lost trident of Atlan to help stop the war, Mera comes to his rescue.

Heard does a great job portraying the headstrong and intelligent Mera who goes against her family to fight for what's right.

2) All the Boys Love Mandy Lane (2006)

This was one of the first movies where Amber Heard was the lead, as she played the titular role.

Not exactly a party girl, Mandy Lane relectantly agrees to attend a weekend party at a secluded ranch. However, advances from the young men at the venue is not the only thing that she has to worry about, as two students are soon found murdered in the vicinity.

Although the film received mixed reviews, it was a treat for Amber Heard fans to see her playing a unique role. Mandy was clearly a character that men would fight over, but Amber brought a depth to her, and it seemed like she was hiding something underneath the beautiful exterior.

This movie is a great watch for those who love suspense and gore.

3) The Rum Diary (2011)

In this comedy-drama film, Amber Heard stars alongside her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, and the two are joined by Aaron Eckhart, Michael Rispoli, Richard Jenkins, and Giovanni Ribisi.

The story revolves around journalist Paul Kemp, who takes a job in Puerto Rico. He falls for Chenault who is engaged to a shady businessman named Sanderson. Unsurprisingly, Paul soon lands in deep trouble.

Amber does a wonderful job of bringing the character of Chenault to life. She perfectly showcases the conundrum that the character faces when she finds herself falling for Paul while still being engaged to Sanderson.

4) Drive Angry (2011)

Starring Amber Heard and Nicolas Cage in the lead roles, the story focuses on John Milton who breaks out from Hell to find his daughter's killers and rescue his granddaughter from a satanic cult.

Amber plays the role of Piper Lee, a waitress that John meets by chance. Piper then joins Milton on his mission to seek vengeance and becomes his fearless partner.

Perfectly placed humor and intense action scenes make this movie a very enjoyable watch.

5) 3 Days to Kill (2014)

This action thriller movies stars Kevin Costner, Amber Heard, Hailee Steinfeld, Connie Nielsen, Richard Sammel, and Eriq Ebouaney.

It is about Ethan Renner, a spy who gives up his career to spend time with his family after being diagnosed with a terminal disease. But he gets pulled in for a final mission in exchange for a potentially lifesaving drug.

Amber plays the role of Vivi Delay who convinces Renner to help her find The Wolf in exchange for an experimental cancer drug that may be able to save his life. She is a tough CIA assasin but she also has a soft side that makes the character likeable.

These five Amber Heard movies perfectly showcase the variety of the actor's reportoire. Although fans will be sad that the actor won't be exploring new roles in the near future, Heard may return to tinseltown in due time.

Poll : 0 votes