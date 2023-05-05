"Tryna find herself a Jose Deppitto": Reports of Amber Heard moving to Madrid spark hilarious reactions online

American actress Amber Heard possibly moving to Madrid, Spain, after losing her high-profile defamation case against former husband Johnny Depp, has sparked hilarious reactions online. The news was reported by The Daily Mail columnist Alison Boshoff on May 4, who wrote:

“I can reveal that Heard has quit Hollywood and quietly relocated to Spain with her young daughter Oonagh. A friend said: ‘She’s bilingual in Spanish and is happy there, raising her daughter away from all the noise.'”

The columnist's unidentified source said that Heard could return to Hollywood for the right role:

“I don’t think she is in any hurry to return to work or to Hollywood, but she will probably come back when the time is right, for the right project.”

The news sparked hilarious reactions online, with people grilling the 37-year-old actress, one of them tweeting:

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Amber Heard shifting to Madrid. (Image via @DailyLoud/Twitter)

"She will always remeber the day she almost screwed over captain over Jack Sparrow": Twitterati react on Amber Heard allegedly moving to Spain

After the news of Amber Heard shifting to Madrid, Spain, with her daughter Oonagh went viral online, Twitterati roasted her and reacted hilariously. Several users shared memes and GIFs trolling the Aquaman actress and said her leaving the country was "good riddance."

Others happily bid her farewell and said "no one cares" if she was in the country or not after what happened between her and Johnny Depp.

Check out some of these tweets below:

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Heard shifting to Madrid. (Image via @DailyLoud/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Heard shifting to Madrid. (Image via @DailyLoud/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Heard shifting to Madrid. (Image via @DailyLoud/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Heard shifting to Madrid. (Image via @PageSix/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Heard shifting to Madrid. (Image via @PageSix/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Heard shifting to Madrid. (Image via @PageSix/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Heard shifting to Madrid. (Image via @PageSix/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Heard shifting to Madrid. (Image via @PageSix/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Heard shifting to Madrid. (Image via @DailyLoud/Twitter)

Amber Heard reportedly sold her California house last year

In July 2022, Amber Heard sold her 6-acre California residence for $1.05 million. The deal was off-market.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom house was built in 2015, and has nearly 2,500 square feet of living space and a three-car garage. The desert plot also has a 110-foot-long bridge that goes to a gazebo on the side of a rock.

In October 2022, Heard was seen spending time on a beach in Spain with her friend Eve Barlow.

The relocation news comes after Amber Heard lost her high-profile defamation case against her ex-husband Johnny Depp. The case stemmed from a 2018 op-ed article that she wrote in The Washington Post where she said that she was a victim of domestic violence.

Although she did not name Depp, his lawyers said the article insinuated that it was about him and sued her for $50 million, since it made him lose several professional opportunities.

Heard countersued him $100 million for stating that her accusations were false. The trial went on for six weeks in Fairfax County, Virginia. On June 1, 2022, however, a jury found out that Heard defamed Depp and awarded Depp $10.35 million in compensatory and punitive charges.

Amber Heard will next star in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which will release in December 2023.

Poll : 0 votes