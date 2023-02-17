Arby’s Fish Sandwich combo: price, availability, ingredients, and all you need to know

Starting on February 20, 2023, Arby's will introduce a new $5 Fish Sandwich combo in an effort to increase its value during this Lenten season.

Arby's Crispy Fish Sandwich and a serving of tiny fries are included in the reduced combo, which has a suggested price of just $5.

The Crispy Fish Sandwich comes with a flaky, panko-breaded white salmon filet, shredded lettuce, and tartar sauce in a sesame seed bun. The filet is made from responsibly sourced Alaskan fish.

Customers can place in-person orders for the $5 Fish & Fry combo at eligible Arby's restaurants, or place online orders for pickup or delivery through the company's website or mobile app.

Beginning on February 20, 2023, a limited number of participating Arby's restaurants will offer the $5 Fish Sandwich combo.

Arby’s refreshes 2 For $7 Everyday Value menu

Arby's enhances its 2 for $7 Everyday Value mix-and-match deal by incorporating the brand-new Spicy Roast Beef Sandwich into the well-liked two-for-promotion lineup.

For a suggested price of $7, consumers can order any of the following three menu items as part of the ongoing promotion:

New Spicy Roast Beef Sandwich : Thinly sliced roast beef paired with lettuce, jalapeños, fiery seasoning, and spicy mayo sauce served on a toasted sesame seed roll.

: Thinly sliced roast beef paired with lettuce, jalapeños, fiery seasoning, and spicy mayo sauce served on a toasted sesame seed roll. Crispy Fish Sandwich : A crispy fish fillet layered with shredded lettuce and tartar sauce on a lightly toasted sesame bun.

: A crispy fish fillet layered with shredded lettuce and tartar sauce on a lightly toasted sesame bun. Classic French Dip & Swiss: Roast beef and melted Swiss cheese served on a sub roll served with a cup of French au jus sauce on the side for dipping.

The Buffalo Crispy Chicken Sandwich, Ranch 'N Swiss Roast Beef Sandwich, and Mozzarella Sticks were the latest additions on the 2 for $7 Everyday Value menu.

Participating Arby's chain of restaurants are offering the 2 for $7 Everyday Value bargain throughout the country.

In brief about Arby's

Arby's is an American fast-food sandwich restaurant franchise with over 3,500 outlets and ranks third in terms of sales. It is the flagship brand of Inspire Brands, which has now been renamed Arby's Restaurant Group, Inc. (ARG). On February 5, 2018, ARG rebranded itself after acquiring ownership of Buffalo Wild Wings.

Arby's honors the art of Meatcraft with a range of high-quality proteins and inventive, crave-able sides like Curly Fries, and Jamocha shakes.

Arby's Fast Crafted restaurant offerings combine quick-serve quickness with quality and made-for-you care for fast casual.

