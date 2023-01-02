Arby's seasonal fish sandwiches return to its menu for a limited time

As we approach 2023, Arby's seasonal fish sandwiches, the Crispy Fish Sandwich and the King's Hawaiian Fish Deluxe Sandwich, are returning to their menu for a short period of time.

The restaurant service at Arby's Fast Crafting delivers a unique blend of speed and quality. Arby's Restaurant Group, Inc., a restaurant chain with corporate offices in Atlanta, Georgia, is the brand's franchisor. The restaurant, which was established in 1964, has more than 3,500 locations across nine nations, making it the second-largest sandwich restaurant brand globally.

Arby's strives to "Inspire Smiles Through Delightful Experiences" and has thus far succeeded in winning hearts and filling stomachs throughout the nation.

The restaurant continues to carry out its objective by celebrating its love of food with a variety of premium meats and innovative, crave-worthy sides like Curly Fries and Jamocha Shakes.

Details of the Crispy Fish Sandwich and the King's Hawaiian Fish Deluxe Sandwich offered by Arby's in 2023

The crispy-fried fish filet is stacked with shredded lettuce and tartar sauce in a toasted sesame bun to make the Crispy Fish Sandwich.

Arby's Fish Sandwich costs $4.49 (although it may vary) this time around, but it can also be bought as part of the company's ongoing "2 for $7 Everyday Day promotion."

Meanwhile, a crispy-fried fish filet, shredded lettuce, and tartar sauce are all served on a toasted King's Hawaiian bread in the King's Hawaiian Fish Deluxe Sandwich.

The King's Hawaiian Fish Deluxe Sandwich costs $4.99 on its own and starts at $7.99 when purchased as part of a meal with fries and a beverage (although this may vary).

For a limited time, both fish sandwiches are available at participating Arby's restaurants around the country.

Arby’s also introduced New Loaded Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac ‘N Cheese and White Cheddar Mac And Cheese

The brand's traditional white cheddar mac 'n cheese is topped with diced chicken nuggets, crispy bacon, and parmesan peppercorn ranch sauce in the new Loaded Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac ’N Cheese. Needless to say, this popular Arby's offering has garnered many fans.

Arby's elbow macaroni is combined with a creamy white cheddar cheese sauce in the reintroduced white Cheddar Mac and Cheese.

The White Cheddar Mac 'N Cheese at Arby's is priced at $3.49 while the new Loaded Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac 'N Cheese costs $5.49. Pricing may tend to vary.

Starting December 27, 2022, both mac and cheese dishes have been made available for a limited time at participating Arby's restaurants around the country.

