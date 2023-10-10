Archer season 14 episode 8 release date, air time, plot, and more details

Fans of the long-running adult animated series Archer are set to bid the crew goodbye as the eighth and finale episode of season 14 releases on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at 10 pm ET/PT on FXX.

The legacy of espionage, action, and comedy blended generously is coming to an end with the return of the ex-head of the International Intelligence Agency (IIA), Fabian Kingsworth. The Adam Reed-created comedy show's last episode comes with the following synopsis,

"A former adversary lends a hand as Archer and the gang bond together to try and stop a fleet of killer drones."

Archer has been produced by Jeff Fastner, Neal Holman, Chad Hurd, Eric Sims, and Bryan Fordney, and executive produced by Adam Reed, Matt Thompson, and Casey Willis.

Archer season 14 episode 8 release timings for different time zones

The last and final episode of the final season of Archer, Breaking Fabian, will premiere on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at 10 p.m. ETPT. It is time to huddle up in front of the screens to watch Lana Kane and her team, along with Sterling Archer, take charge of another threat in the world for the last time.

Season 14 premiered on August 30, 2023, with eight episodes in total. The eighth episode was written by Matt Roller.

Release times of the final episode in different time zones:

United Kingdom: 12 p.m. BST on October 4, 2023

Canada: 3 a.m. ET on October 4, 2023

Australia: 8 a.m. AEST on October 4, 2023

India: 2:30 p.m. IST on October 4, 2023

Korea: 9 a.m. KST on October 4, 2023

Japan: 10 a.m. JST on October 4, 2023

Philippines: 10 a.m. PHT on October 4, 2023

Fans will be able to watch the episode on the day of its release on FXX. The episodes will be made available on Hulu a day after the release.

Breaking Fabian: Season 14 episode 8 details explored

The teaser for episode 8, titled Breaking Fabian, was released on October 7, 2023, to showcase the return of one special character, Fabian Kingsworth. After a close shave through success in the preceding episode, Lana Kane's team realizes that they are caught up in a fix as they find drones carrying out murders. Pam asks Lana,

"Any reason why drones might be murdering everybody?"

Lana is quick to call in help instead of trying any other methods. She suggests,

"There's only one person who can help us sort this out."

Thus, Fabian enters the scene, and Sterling takes his chance to land a punch on him, saying that it has been a long time.

Fabian Kingsworth, voiced by Kayvan Novak (What We Do in the Shadows 2019–present), returns after his role in seasons 12 and 13, wherein he appeared in Identity Crisis, Laws of Attraction, and Dough, Ray, and Me, among other episodes.

The agency's commitment to the missions at hand is questioned with the evidence of destruction and devastation caused by every task going sideways. This prompts Lana to shake her head in regret and call themselves monsters.

However, the very next scene jumps to Archer and Fabian being handcuffed to each other through an action scene where Fabian quips,

"Two lone wolves, learning to survive as a pack."

Archer season 14 seems to be ending on an eventful note after all. Tune into FXX on October 11, 2023, to catch up on the last episode of the show.