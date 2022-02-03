Are Abbie Herbert and Chris Olsen related? Latest TikTok leaves fans confused 

Fans of TikTokers Abbie Herbert and Chris Olsen are curious as to whether the two are siblings. This comes after the former called Olsen her child's uncle. Herbert gained internet stardom after she announced that she had given her child the nickname "Poot."

The influencer has amassed nearly 11 million followers on TikTok. Last week she was trolled by followers for the age difference of six years between Abbie and her husband, Josh.

On February 2, Herbert uploaded a TikTok video of Chris Olsen meeting nine-month-old Poot. Followers adored the unexpected crossover.

Abbie Herbert claimed that "uncle" Chris had flown in from Pittsburgh to pay his niece a visit. She also addressed the TikToker as her "brother."

Are Abbie Herbert and Chris Olsen related?

Chris Olsen is best known on TikTok for his comedic content. He has amassed over six million followers on the video-sharing platform.

The aforementioned video of Chris meeting Poot has garnered a lot of attention online. Fans could see the baby instantly bonding with her "uncle."

A few comments online questioning the sibling bond read:

“Whaaaat?! I can’t tell if this is a joke, or if he’s legit your brother haha”

“Dots are not connecting for me. All I want to know is why did it take sooooo long to meet??”

Another comment online read:

"He is your brother? What chapter did I skip?”

At the time of writing this article, neither Abbie Herbert nor Chris Olsen had confirmed that the two are siblings. The latter seems to be going ahead with the rumors. He commented under Herbert's TikTok saying, "I love my niece."

Chris Olsen, however, has a stepsister named Carolina Olsen. The two became siblings after his father married his stepmother.

Fans continue to be curious about the relationship between Herbert and Olsen. Many went to the extent of attempting to find Olsen's maiden name. However, that information has not yet been made available online.

Chris Olsen shared a video of himself joking about the name "Poot" as well. Under the comment section, he said: "I should've visited earlier."

Edited by R. Elahi