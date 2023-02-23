"Are we under attack?": Oak Ridge Tennessee Uranium fire sparks concern and panic

A fire at the uranium processing facility at Tennessee's Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge was contained, and all staff members were evacuated from the site.
As per the National Nuclear Security Administration, the fire at the uranium processing area of the Y-12 complex started on February 22 in building number 9212 at around 9:14 a.m.
In an email sent to Knox News, communications manager Taz Painter shared that hundreds of employees from the building affected by the fire, as well as others, were evacuated. Further, at around 12:30 p.m., it was revealed that no injuries or contamination were discovered.
However, the incident sparked concern and fear online since the US has been suffering back-to-back tragic incidents, the first being the train derailment near East Palestine, Ohio, with the second being the fire that broke out at Ohio's metal and paint factory.
Twitter reactions on Oak Ridge's fire at the uranium facility
After news of a fire breaking out at a uranium processing facility at Y-12 National Security Complex spread online, the Twitterati were left in disbelief and panic. Several users panicked that the nation was under attack, while others blamed the government for not assisting at their time of need, as well as refraining from providing them with accurate answers.
Authorities shared that the fire at Oak Ridge's uranium facility was limited to the site itself
As per the Daily Mail, a spokesperson for the National Nuclear Security Administration confirmed that the fire did not spread to nearby areas and was limited to the federal facility itself.
"Emergency Services responded to the event. The site activated the Y-12 Emergency Response Organization and we've been in close contact with local and state officials."
According to officials, there was no discharge of radioactive material because air monitors did not activate. However, officials have not yet determined the cause of the fire. Y-12 spokesperson Gene Patterson stated:
"This is an ongoing investigation. We are still in the process of figuring out exactly what that timeline is on what happened this morning."
Officials emphasized that there were no concerns for community members and stressed the unlikeliness of contamination as a result of the fire. They also added that other portions of Y-12 have resumed normal operations. Authorities also confirmed that the substance involved in the fire was uranium's metal compound.
During World War II, the Manhattan Project, which worked on research and development, was based at this complex. This project manufactured the first nuclear weapons.
It was headed by the United States with Canada and the United Kingdom as its allies.