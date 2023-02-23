"Are we under attack?": Oak Ridge Tennessee Uranium fire sparks concern and panic

A fire at the uranium processing facility at Tennessee's Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge was contained, and all staff members were evacuated from the site.

As per the National Nuclear Security Administration, the fire at the uranium processing area of the Y-12 complex started on February 22 in building number 9212 at around 9:14 a.m.

A uranium fire is a major deal but according to officials, there is no danger to the public.

A uranium fire is a major deal but according to officials, there is no danger to the public.

In an email sent to Knox News, communications manager Taz Painter shared that hundreds of employees from the building affected by the fire, as well as others, were evacuated. Further, at around 12:30 p.m., it was revealed that no injuries or contamination were discovered.

However, the incident sparked concern and fear online since the US has been suffering back-to-back tragic incidents, the first being the train derailment near East Palestine, Ohio, with the second being the fire that broke out at Ohio's metal and paint factory.

I think I speak on behalf of millions of Americans when I ask - what the actual hell is going on?!



Are we under attack?!



The American people deserve the truth



Now a Uranium compound of is on fire at the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge, Tennessee

I think I speak on behalf of millions of Americans when I ask - what the actual hell is going on?!

Are we under attack?!

The American people deserve the truth

Twitter reactions on Oak Ridge's fire at the uranium facility

After news of a fire breaking out at a uranium processing facility at Y-12 National Security Complex spread online, the Twitterati were left in disbelief and panic. Several users panicked that the nation was under attack, while others blamed the government for not assisting at their time of need, as well as refraining from providing them with accurate answers.

Stew Peters @realstewpeters AMERICA UNDER ATTACK!



MAJOR response is underway after a compound of URANIUM is on FIRE at the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge, TN! AMERICA UNDER ATTACK!MAJOR response is underway after a compound of URANIUM is on FIRE at the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge, TN! https://t.co/5lUmByeeNr

Charlie @1220Charlie @realstewpeters This could go South real quick. And I see a pattern developing here…. Not good. @realstewpeters This could go South real quick. And I see a pattern developing here…. Not good.

Ricky James @RickyJa56396441 @realstewpeters Honestly , can someone go ahead and let us know what’s going on. @realstewpeters Honestly , can someone go ahead and let us know what’s going on.

Valerie Johnson🌹🦋 GrammyTwit👵MegaMagaTwit🇺🇸 @Valleygerl0708 @realstewpeters What's next a Nuclear power plant??!! Better start stocking up and building an underground shelter if it's not to late!! @realstewpeters What's next a Nuclear power plant??!! Better start stocking up and building an underground shelter if it's not to late!!

What a coincidence! @realstewpeters First it was Ohio then AZ , FL and now TN .What a coincidence! @realstewpeters First it was Ohio then AZ , FL and now TN .What a coincidence! https://t.co/F8diu0AQUn

Authorities shared that the fire at Oak Ridge's uranium facility was limited to the site itself

As per the Daily Mail, a spokesperson for the National Nuclear Security Administration confirmed that the fire did not spread to nearby areas and was limited to the federal facility itself.

"Emergency Services responded to the event. The site activated the Y-12 Emergency Response Organization and we've been in close contact with local and state officials."

According to officials, there was no discharge of radioactive material because air monitors did not activate. However, officials have not yet determined the cause of the fire. Y-12 spokesperson Gene Patterson stated:

"This is an ongoing investigation. We are still in the process of figuring out exactly what that timeline is on what happened this morning."

Officials emphasized that there were no concerns for community members and stressed the unlikeliness of contamination as a result of the fire. They also added that other portions of Y-12 have resumed normal operations. Authorities also confirmed that the substance involved in the fire was uranium's metal compound.

During World War II, the Manhattan Project, which worked on research and development, was based at this complex. This project manufactured the first nuclear weapons.

It was headed by the United States with Canada and the United Kingdom as its allies.

