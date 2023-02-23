Create

"Are we under attack?": Oak Ridge Tennessee Uranium fire sparks concern and panic

By Nikita Nikhil
Modified Feb 23, 2023 19:40 IST
National Nuclear Security Administration in Oak Ridge. (Image via @futuredude/Twitter)
National Nuclear Security Administration in Oak Ridge. (Image via @futuredude/Twitter)

A fire at the uranium processing facility at Tennessee's Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge was contained, and all staff members were evacuated from the site.

As per the National Nuclear Security Administration, the fire at the uranium processing area of the Y-12 complex started on February 22 in building number 9212 at around 9:14 a.m.

There is a uranium fire at the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge Tennessee just a few hours from where i am. A uranium fire is a major deal but according to officials, there is no danger to the public. #OakRidge | #Tennessee https://t.co/0xrtiq6QZf

In an email sent to Knox News, communications manager Taz Painter shared that hundreds of employees from the building affected by the fire, as well as others, were evacuated. Further, at around 12:30 p.m., it was revealed that no injuries or contamination were discovered.

However, the incident sparked concern and fear online since the US has been suffering back-to-back tragic incidents, the first being the train derailment near East Palestine, Ohio, with the second being the fire that broke out at Ohio's metal and paint factory.

Now a Uranium compound of is on fire at the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge, TennesseeI think I speak on behalf of millions of Americans when I ask - what the actual hell is going on?!Are we under attack?!The American people deserve the truthPC: @rawsalerts https://t.co/bi3ChqS8u9

Twitter reactions on Oak Ridge's fire at the uranium facility

After news of a fire breaking out at a uranium processing facility at Y-12 National Security Complex spread online, the Twitterati were left in disbelief and panic. Several users panicked that the nation was under attack, while others blamed the government for not assisting at their time of need, as well as refraining from providing them with accurate answers.

AMERICA UNDER ATTACK!MAJOR response is underway after a compound of URANIUM is on FIRE at the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge, TN! https://t.co/5lUmByeeNr
Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Oak Ridge&#039;s fire at the uranium facility.
Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Oak Ridge's fire at the uranium facility.
I cannot stress this enough - all eyes on Oak Ridge. #uranium #fire this is huge, and I’m concerned.
@DC_Draino @rawsalerts Congress needs to start providing answers to the American people.
Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Oak Ridge&#039;s fire at the uranium facility.
Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Oak Ridge's fire at the uranium facility.
@realstewpeters This could go South real quick. And I see a pattern developing here…. Not good.
@realstewpeters Honestly , can someone go ahead and let us know what’s going on.
Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Oak Ridge&#039;s fire at the uranium facility.
Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Oak Ridge's fire at the uranium facility.
@realstewpeters What's next a Nuclear power plant??!! Better start stocking up and building an underground shelter if it's not to late!!
@realstewpeters First it was Ohio then AZ , FL and now TN .What a coincidence! https://t.co/F8diu0AQUn
Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Oak Ridge&#039;s fire at the uranium facility.
Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Oak Ridge's fire at the uranium facility.
@Imposter_Edits R we ready to quit listening to “officials” yet?

Authorities shared that the fire at Oak Ridge's uranium facility was limited to the site itself

As per the Daily Mail, a spokesperson for the National Nuclear Security Administration confirmed that the fire did not spread to nearby areas and was limited to the federal facility itself.

"Emergency Services responded to the event. The site activated the Y-12 Emergency Response Organization and we've been in close contact with local and state officials."

According to officials, there was no discharge of radioactive material because air monitors did not activate. However, officials have not yet determined the cause of the fire. Y-12 spokesperson Gene Patterson stated:

"This is an ongoing investigation. We are still in the process of figuring out exactly what that timeline is on what happened this morning."

Officials emphasized that there were no concerns for community members and stressed the unlikeliness of contamination as a result of the fire. They also added that other portions of Y-12 have resumed normal operations. Authorities also confirmed that the substance involved in the fire was uranium's metal compound.

During World War II, the Manhattan Project, which worked on research and development, was based at this complex. This project manufactured the first nuclear weapons.

It was headed by the United States with Canada and the United Kingdom as its allies.

Quick Links

Edited by Susrita Das
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...