Are Callum Hole and Deb Chubb still together from Love Island Games? Relationship updates

Love Island Games couple Callum Hole and Deb Chubb became fan favorites as soon as they paired up, even though that occurred late in the season since Deb was a wild card entrant.

The show takes single alums from all its spinoffs and pairs them together for a slightly more adventurous version of Love Island. Callum and Deb successfully made it to the top 3 and had the victory within touching distance, but finished third.

Fans had been rooting for Callum as he tried but didn't succeed in finding a genuine, romantic connection and was playing with his friend Liberty Poole to get through.

Deb's introduction to the game made Callum switch gears, and the two formed a meaningful relationship. Although they didn't win the trophy, they won over the audience, which was curious to know if they were still together. The answer is unclear, but their social media posts definitely confirm the pair are in contact.

Love Island Games: Callum Hole and Deb Chubb are definitely still friends

Callum and Deb appeared on the first-ever season of Love Island Games, where the franchise gathered contestants from its popular spinoffs to compete and find real love. Many singles created authentic bonds, two of whom were Callum and Deb. Callum was an original member of the cast, and Deb joined the Islanders a few episodes later.

Callum was having trouble finding a soul connection in the first few episodes and chose to pair up with his friend Liberty Poole to continue on in the competition. To his luck, they introduced Deb Chubb shortly after, and the rest is history.

They made it to the finals but left in third place. In his exit interview, Callum mentioned that he had no disappointment after losing the Love Island Games title since he "already felt like a winner." Their relationship throughout the time they got to spend together seemed warm, wholesome, and healthy to viewers.

As to whether they're still together, they were very connected during the filming of the show, which was glaringly obvious, but their current status remains unclear. In their social media posts, once the show had aired, the duo expressed their gratitude and even alluded to moments with each other in the caption.

On November 22, 2023, Deb took to Instagram and shared her journey with her followers. She had mentions of Callum in there too, sharing that the one thing she would've loved would be to join earlier. He even commented on her photo, expressing that he misses their "laughs."

Both contestants continue to follow each other on Instagram, indicating that while their romantic status is unknown, they're certainly keeping in contact.

Callum Hole featured on Love Island Games after his stint on Love Island Australia season 4, where unfortunately he didn't find his match, but that also led him to Deb. Deb Chubb was a contestant on Love Island USA season 4.

To get the freshest scoop on their romantic lives, audiences can follow them on Instagram. Callum Hole's handle is @cal.davee, and Deb Chubb's is @debchubb.

Another wildly admired couple, Jack Fowler and Justine Ndiba, took home the ultimate win on Love Island Games. Fowler has previously competed on the show's UK version, whereas Ndiba is a contestant from Love Island USA.

All episodes of the first season of Love Island Games can be streamed on Peacock at any time.