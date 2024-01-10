Are Gabriel and Isabel from 90 Day Fiancé still together? Relationship updates

90 Day Fiancé star Gabriel 'Gabe' Paboga and his Colombian wife, Isabel Posada, are still married. However, Gabe is living in Florida at the moment, while his wife is staying away from him back in Colombia. The distance between the two is creating a wide gulf in their relationship, according to ScreenRant.

90 Day Fiancé Gabe misplaced his phone in Colombia and his bank account was compromised, leaving him with just 32 cents. Gabe learned he had overstayed his visa by forty-four days when he had to go back to Florida to settle with his bank.

According to ScreenRant, Isabel and Gabe are still married, but they've been reportedly drifting apart because of the distance. Gabe is currently trying to get her a visa so she can visit the US.

90 Day Fiancé stars Gabriel and Isabel's relationship explored

In the fourth season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Gabriel Paboga and Isabel Posada tied the knot. 32-year-old Gabe is the first transgender person in the 90 Day Fiancé series.

In season four, he decided to relocate to Colombia. Isabel, his partner, was a single mother with two children from Medellín, Colombia. The moment Gabe and Isabel met at a mutual friend's house, they reportedly clicked. The morning after their first date night, he told her that he was transgender, and she affirmed that it didn't bother her.

Before filming began for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Gabe and Isabel spent a brief period living in Colombia. He intended to pop the question to Isabel when he got ready to relocate permanently, but the pair was afraid her devout parents wouldn't accept him for who he was.

As a son-in-law, Gabe managed to impress Isabel's father. In the season finale, they tied the knot and remained together for the Tell All.

The only apparent issue in the marriage appeared to be Isabel's jealousy, which caused her to prevent Gabriel from attending parties. She was concerned that Trey, Gabe's friend, was influencing him and that he might meet other women.

Gabe is a businessman who runs a company named GMPwear. He offers transgender men's padded pants. Isabel, on the other hand, was a lawyer for a while. She left her work to assist Gabe with everyday tasks, such as converting measurements to millimeters while buying clothes and so on.

Where are 90 Day Fiancé stars Gabriel and Isabel now?

Gabe continues to reside in Colombia with Isabel. In May 2023, they commemorated one year of their marriage. In a recent video that he shared on Instagram, Gabe and his spouse were preparing breakfast.

He and Isabel had a very impressive Spanish conversation. She was in the background, assisting her husband in the kitchen while he prepared scrambled eggs.

There's no denying that Gabe and Isabel were the most beloved pair of the show on season 4, and the majority of fans' predictions that they would stick together have come true so far.